Arteta’s Arsenal ask players to forget about Old Trafford’s record

Mikel Arteta has advised his Arsenal players to get rid of their inferiority complex when they visit Old Trafford on Sunday and aim for a win that will solidify their position at the top of the Premier League. On paper, facing Manchester United, who have recovered from a bad start and won their last three matches under Erik ten Hag, is Arsenal’s biggest challenge of the season to date.

They haven’t dropped a single point yet, but have only won once at the Red Devils’ home since 2006. That was two seasons ago, but last December they were back to type, losing 3-2 despite entering the game in good form and quickly taking the lead. .

Arteta wants his team not to feel intimidated. “I wouldn’t want any of our players to feel that way because they are good enough to go out there and win a match and I think we believe that can happen,” he said. – If not, it’s better to stay at home.

The ongoing absence due to injury of Mohammed Elneni, who will be out for several months, and Thomas Partey will complicate the situation, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is unlikely to return from injury. Arsenal tried to sign Douglas Louis from Aston Villa on the final day to ease the midfield workload, but were unsuccessful; Arteta said he had no regrets and that he would go with the tools at his disposal.

“We have to bring in players who we think are right for the team and the club, but we haven’t been able to do that,” he said. “[With] what happened in the last week or so, everyone was probably expecting us to be able to do something about the departure we had. We can’t forget what we did before. We are happy with the composition that we have. The board has moved the boat very, very far to accommodate the situation we are in.”

Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, who has already scored three times, were signed from Manchester City earlier in the window, and Arteta believes it has benefited Arsenal. “What I can guarantee you is that it helps,” he said. “When you know the players, when you know what you can expect from them, and they come in, show that attitude and start playing right away, it makes an impact.”

Albert Sambi Lokonga impressed with a victory over Villa on Wednesday, while Arteta explained that the solution to the lack of players is to trust players like the young Belgian. “Believe more in our players, take better care of them and instill confidence in them,” he said. “They have the ability to do it, and that’s what we’ll do.”