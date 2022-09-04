Arteta rid himself of the chaos to make the most of the young gunners

MLast week, Ikel Arteta told the story of how Gabriel Martinelli, frustrated by being in and out of the Arsenal team for the past two seasons, knocked on his door. “When he wasn’t playing, he was always in my office and showed me every time on the field how wrong I was,” he said.

“He was just a sad boy. He loves what he does so much, he’s so committed to doing whatever it takes to play, that he’s there all the time, pushing you and giving you the right reasons to give him more minutes.”

Martinelli’s performance has increased by several notches in the first weeks of this season, and the same can be said for the Arsenal team. Hunger meets sophistication: Arteta’s side can tear you apart, but they can also pull themselves together, take a breath, and think about how to act again when one of the mistakes that still slip through seems to cost them.

Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal to forget about the recent poor game at Old Trafford Read more

That is how they beat Fulham last Saturday after a soft start from Aleksandar Mitrovic, and they were similarly put together to bounce back immediately from a bizarre equalizer by Douglas Louis at Aston Villa four days later.

It was Martinelli who earned all three points that evening, brilliantly completing the move he had begun at the far post, although the creator of the goal also deserved high praise. Bukayo Saki’s sharp, teasing serve gave Martinelli a chance, and the sequence was a reminder of how Arsenal’s young wingers have risen above the wild waves of recent years and achieved near-unprecedented results.

“It’s really rare what they do in a big, big club,” Arteta said. “Really rare. If not, just give me examples of what’s going on [elsewhere]”.

There’s not much. Sake will turn 21 on Monday, the same age as Martinelli. The pair are now a cultivating talent, with 129 Premier League games to their credit, and seeing off much older and more expensive teammates like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe. The assist Saka provided to Martinelli against Villa was his 17th in the top flight: only Cesc Fàbregas, Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen had more points at the same age and that is the group he belongs to. talents.

Bukayo Saka quickly became indispensable for Arsenal. Photograph: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Perhaps the fact that both players have yet to play Champions League football, with no European anomalies last season, keeps them a notch below that company in the public mind. They had to go through Arsenal’s dog days during their apprenticeship while the others withered, and Arteta feels satisfied to see them come out on top because they’re a cutting edge and often brilliant team now, obviously. “It’s just a joy to watch the freedom and personality he plays with,” he said of Martinelli.

Saka, in particular, took on a heavy burden, pushing Arsenal through the roller coaster of boredom and turbulence that Unai Emery and Arteta’s early days experienced in the late stage. “When I came in, it wasn’t easy: there were quite a few ups and downs,” he said, showing a talent for understatement. “I learned to understand that this is football. It was the same at the start of last season when we lost the first three games.”

The Dutch are divided on Anthony’s abilities, but agree that the fee of 100 million euros is ridiculous. Read more

Arsenal have won the top five this time, their best start in 18 years, and a similar result at Manchester United on Sunday suggests maturity into a credible top-four team is real. While a bewildered Chelsea falter, Liverpool rebuild and Tottenham flatter to cheat, Arteta’s main problem may be that they haven’t won some of those matches more comfortably.

He can be credited for developing a youth-focused plan and then maintaining his composure, something their Old Trafford rivals could usefully learn to do. Martinelli endured a sticky situation after missing the second half of 2020 with a knee injury that led to some of those run-ins with the manager, but Arteta’s faith never wavered.

Saka looked tired towards the end of last season and will need a reasonable rotation this time around, at least in Europa League games, but the lack of specialized competition for a spot on the right leaves no doubt as to who could be the man for the big event. to be.

Arteta shed some light when asked how to force philosophy to cut through the maelstrom of noise and unrest surrounding an unfortunate superpower. “It’s important for me to be consistent,” he said. “When you try to bring an idea, you share that vision with the football club. Then you choose this direction and go to it.

Gabriel Martinelli went through injury and a period of absence from the field to show his true worth. Photograph: David Cliff/AP

“Try to do what you have pledged to do to everyone. Because when it starts moving in a different direction, I think it brings a lot of chaos all the time, a lot of uncertainty and a lack of clarity.

When this happens, usually everyone disperses and everything comes off. We stick together, we believed in what we did and we hope we can achieve it.”

They are on the right track: the device now looks polished instead of raw. Arteta laughed when asked if Saka and Martinelli became men, suggesting that this usually happens with established family life, which usually comes later in the 20s. But Saka admits, at least to some extent, that he was one step ahead. “I played some important matches, and a lot of matches, which accelerated my learning,” he said. “But there is still a lot to learn.

Saka was Arsenal’s top scorer last season with a relatively measly 11 goals and it’s notable that he has yet to hit the mark this time around. He had to bury a clear chance against Villa, but that didn’t matter much when he later helped settle the game.

The arrival of Gabriel Jesus, whose energetic start was followed by three goals, means he doesn’t have to be everything to everyone; Martinelli, who did not open his scoring until the end of November 2021, has scored the same number of points and finds threatening positions more often. Arsenal look explosive when attacking, and their rookies can work with the handbrake off.

“The way he’s gotten better, the way he’s helping the team, and the room for improvement he still has is phenomenal,” Arteta said, once again talking lyrically about Martinelli. The Brazilian has gotten to the point where, even with the supremely capable Emil Smith Rowe as a stand-in, he will be missed just as much as Saka if misfortune befalls him. However, when they travel to Manchester, the feelings emanating from Arsenal and their two loyal wing stars are only positive.