Arsenal’s quick start is a reward for their planning and patience





MIkel Arteta received the time needed to form the squad in two and a half years. Everyone wants quick decisions in football, but sometimes changing a club's strategy takes time and Arsenal may be about to reap the rewards. With only two games left until the new Premier League season, don't get too carried away with six points against Crystal Palace and Leicester, but the signs are encouraging. The victories set the stage for a great start to the campaign, especially with wins against Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa before the end of the month. If they can score as many points as possible, it will help develop momentum and confidence, two incredibly important traits. Arsenal saw another successful window this summer by adding players with Premier League winning experience. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko know what it means to fight at the top of the league and can take a team to the next level. Managers always want to add winners to the dressing room, they are resilient. Arteta has signed two players he previously worked with at Manchester City; his methodology is not identical to that of Pep Guardiola, but they come from the same thing, so they will both know what they want from them. It was a smooth transition for Zinchenko and Jesus and both wanted to play in such a footballing environment. CTO Edu should give credit to the work he has done in the market. When Jesus was hired, he explained how he thought the striker had lost his spark and wanted to bring it back to Arsenal – Jesus agreed with him. I love this interesting way of hiring and two goals against Leicester show that it is already working. I was always told that a manager should have three transfer windows. I understand that Arteta had more than that, but each of them was used to carefully plan the composition of the team. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was recruited as long-term No. 1 last summer. Some people were surprised by the signing, especially considering he arrived after two relegations with Bournemouth and Sheffield United. Mikel Arteta has decided to make Martin Odegaard (right) his captain for the summer, another decision that looks like a good one. Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal/Getty Images But during the quarantine, I went to see a few games where he was in goal. I thought he was a breath of fresh air; his communication was something I had never heard before. He provided information, knowledge and small details of his rear line. It was not just a one-time incident, I was at many games during that period and since then I have not heard so many details from the goalkeeper.

I always feel that the best defenders don’t need to defend because they are organized by the best goalkeepers who should be coaches who can see and articulate everything – that keeps them turned on. I think it helped him a lot to be sure that he was selected for the Euro. Sometimes a player needs to feel at home somewhere, and at Arsenal he feels at home.

Martin Odegaard is another player Arteta has hand-picked and been allowed to stand on his own feet in England and establish himself in his role at Arsenal. The Norwegian was promoted to captain in the summer at the age of 23. I always think it’s a risk to have a creative player with an armband, but he’s incredibly experienced for his age due to his time at Real Madrid and various loan spells and has already earned 43 caps. for your country. Arteta clearly loves him and what he believes in. He chose it for a reason.

Most of the time – as pundits, fans and former players – we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside the club; they know internally what it offers, be it calmness, attitude, leadership, or all of the above. Arteta, himself a former captain, must have seen something in the Norwegian that makes him a captain, and so far it works well.

I enjoyed watching Arsenal in pre-season; I saw them against Chelsea and they impressed with their game and the flexibility they brought to the start of the season. I enjoyed their tenacity in the first two games and I’m really looking forward to seeing what they can do this season.

I’m sure there are elements that Arteta doesn’t like and it’s really good to avoid complacency and keep pushing them forward. They conceded two to Leicester and will be disappointed by that. Ramsdale certainly will because goaltenders and defenders always want draws. There will be moments when Arteta will tell his players that they need to be better, but momentum is important and they’ve had a good start and confidence is the key to this group’s success.

To advance to the next level after finishing fifth last season, they will need to play better against teams that finished above them. They have amassed six points in eight games against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs, indicating they are far behind the teams that are looking to beat. They will face the Spurs on October 1st and that will be the moment to evaluate the progress they have made.

Arsenal should no doubt aim to finish in the top four this campaign. They had a good window and start, but it’s a long season. If they can break those four, it will allow them to add a few more pieces to the puzzle and take it to the next level. Arteta wants to get into the top four first and foremost, and if they can get a trophy along the way, that would be a bonus. To get to the next level, they need Champions League football.