Arsenal Rumor Mill to sign Pedro Neto for £50m?

HOURHaving spent over £100m, Arsenal want another signing that will seal a glorious summer for the Gunners. At the top of the league, it’s amazing what a beautiful new kit or two, some Ian Wright’s sublime #content on social media, and the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, Alexander Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira (who is close to full fitness) and William Salib (who reportedly signed a new long-term contract after his return from loan) can do for the brand.

peter net is the latest to be associated with Emirates and would be a good buy too, giving Arsenal some natural width to go with all their silky, jingly innards and finishers. However, the Wolverhampton winger will not come cheap: in March, the Portuguese signed a new five-year contract. Offers will start at £50m by the looks of things and a lot depends on the potential exit Nicolas Pepe to Nice.

Leicester turn down Chelsea offer for Wesley Fofan for £70m Read more

If Neto is not, then Bayer Leverkusen Moussa Diaby could be an alternative for Arsenal, although the old pesky problem of gigantic transfer fees will remain. Regardless of Diaby’s future, Leverkusen are lining up a loan deal for Chelsea. Callum Hudson-Odoiwho wants to move to Germany.

Despite Christian Pulisic rotting on the bench, Chelsea appear determined to spend up to £60m on a tricky, easy-going winger who thrives off the left flank. The 23-year-old American, who won the Champions League final and has long made an impression at the highest level – at Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and internationally – seems like a sidekick these days. Anthony Gordonwhich will cost the Blues £60m despite showing only glimpses of talent in several Premier League matches, all under a lock of hair that Sue Barker would proudly call home.

While no one is arguing that Gordon is GOOD AT FOOTBALL, the amount that’s swirling around really makes Plant just quietly close the laptop and go back to bed. Having lost to Tottenham Hotspur Richarlison for the same fee, Frank Lampard and Everton don’t want to lose backup Demarai Grey, but could accept an offer if Chelsea drop one of the Conor Gallagher or Armando Brocha into the mix – most likely a loan deal. Brocha seems like a particularly good fit for the Toffees, but the ball remains in Chelsea’s side.

Lampard’s alternative is Watford. Joao Pedro. The Championship club want around £30m for the Brazilian and have rejected Newcastle offers of around £25m for the 20-year-old who is too good for the second tier. Everton could still shell out money for Pedro in their painstaking efforts to replace the aforementioned Richarlison.

Joao Pedro: too good for the championship. Photograph: Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Another potential wanted Watford Ismaila Sarr, who appeared to be heading to Aston Villa over the weekend after failing to make the Hornets lineup in Preston. However, personal terms have not been agreed after negotiations with Steven Gerrard and company, and the Senegalese miracle remains in yellow for now. Crystal Palace is also seen as a destination for the winger, who scored a ridiculous goal from his half of the field against West Brom earlier this month.

Following the recent success of Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham in Italy, Serie A scouts are looking for more promising English talent. Both Trevo Chalobah and Tottenham Japhet Tanganga could head to warmer climes as the Chelsea player is linked with Abraham’s reunion at Roma and the Spurs defender has been offered to Milan’s best minds.