Arsenal brace 4-2 Leicester Jesus helps beat Foxes

Whisper it quietly, but Arsenal may have just found exactly what they were looking for. Gabriel Jesus’ virtuoso performance on his home debut earned him his first two goals for the club and a second win, which started the season well for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Even Leicester’s late rebuff after an own goal from William Saliba and James Maddison to close the gap to a single goal failed to stop the hosts as Granit Xhaka – keeper Danny Ward graciously called out – and Gabriel Martinelli scored points in the second half.

Brentford v Manchester United: Premier League Live! Read more

It’s certainly a bit of a contrast to the start of last season, when two defeats left Arsenal bottom of the Premier League table and Arteta faced serious questions about his future. However, despite the disappointment of missing out on Champions League qualification in May, there are already signs of his team’s progress after a busy summer in the transfer market, including the signing of Jesus from Manchester City.

“We know what Gabby is capable of – he’s frustrated with that dressing room because he knows he could have scored more goals,” said a pleased Arteta, who also paid tribute to home supporters for Saliba not backing down from his own goal. “It shows a connection and it was exactly the kind of support he needed.”

On a hot day in north London, every Arsenal player was greeted with enthusiasm before kick-off as Arteta selected the same side that started with the victory over Crystal Palace last week. But, as if to underline the expectations connected with his arrival from the City, a very loud roar was reserved for Jesus.

After losing a 2-0 lead in the first leg against Brentford last week, Brendan Rodgers also opted for an unchanged squad and lined up his side to withstand the pressure to beat Arsenal at half-time.

This plan almost paid off in the first three minutes, when Aaron Ramsdale had to bail out to fight off Wesley Fofan’s looting.

After that early wake-up call, Arsenal got the situation under control. Jesus was at the heart of it all, simply failing to convert a free kick for the first 10 minutes before Xhaka headed off a Bukayo Saka cross into the post and Oleksandr Zinchenko hit over the bar. Shortly thereafter, the moment that all Arsenal fans have been waiting for has arrived. Jesus switched his feet brilliantly after receiving the ball in the penalty area and then delivered a magnificent shot past Danny Ward with a slight deflection.

It was the 25-year-old’s sixth goal against Leicester in eight matches and the next one was not far away. Lurking at the back post for a corner, the ball seemed to be drawn to Jesus’ forehead like a magnet after the Leicester defenders failed to clear it.

How Jesus didn’t finish the day with a hat-trick, only he knows. The first opportunity came 60 seconds after his second goal and he was still trying in the 83rd minute before being replaced by Eddie Nketiah to a standing ovation. Ward’s two great saves to deprive Jesus of the ball will unfortunately be overshadowed by his error in Xhaka’s goal.

Leicester had previously been denied a penalty when Jamie Vardy hit the deck after reaching for the ball in front of Ramsdale. Referee Darren England immediately pointed to the spot, but VAR quickly reversed the decision after replays showed there was minimal contact, although Vardy avoided a warning.