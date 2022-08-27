New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Arnold Schwarzenegger The son is making his “Dancing with the Stars” debut.

According to Deadline, Joseph Baena, 24, is one of the contestants on the show’s upcoming season. Baena joins Charlie D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio as the only contestants announced to be joining the upcoming season.

The 31st season will begin on September 19.

Representatives for “Dance with the Stars” Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Schwarzenegger’s son seems to be following in the actor’s footsteps. In November, Baena announced on Instagram that he is starring in a film called “Lava”.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena reveals why he doesn’t use actor’s last name: ‘My dad is old-school’

“Excited to be shooting ‘Lava’ with @bitflixnfts team!,” he wrote along with his shirtless picture.

Baena spoke to E! News in December to explain why he dropped the famous “Schwarzenegger” last name. “There are a few different variables involved,” he told the outlet.

“But that’s not my top priority right now, so I’m building my career in acting and real estate and focusing on that right now.”

But that doesn’t mean Baena isn’t grateful for the former California governor’s guidance.

“I mean, my dad is a stallion. He’s a man’s man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot,” he said. “So in a way, he’s influenced a lot of things: my acting, my fitness and my physique and a lot of other things that I’ve been doing.”

Baena is the son of Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena, a housekeeper with whom he had an affair while married to his ex-wife. Maria Shriver. The former couple share four children: Catherine, 32, Christina, 31, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24.

In an interview with Men’s Health magazine in February, Baena recounted the day his father’s affair made headlines.

“I was in eighth grade. In fifth or sixth period. And I got called out of class,” he told the outlet. “And my mom was there, and she was like, ‘We have to go — everybody’s finding out about you and who your father is.’ I’m 13. Your body is transforming; your mind is changing. Now my life is changing before my eyes.”

He continued: “I don’t have To get into acting or bodybuilding. I am very motivated and driven. I’m happy about my relationship with my dad,” he said. “But I’m even happier that I’m enjoying what I’m doing and doing exactly what I’ve always dreamed of doing.”

“A lot of boys are trying to make their father proud or get out of their father’s shadow. But as long as you do what you want to do, it will happen. But maybe those boys don’t. I have such good dads,” shares Baena.