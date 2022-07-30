New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Arnold Schwarzenegger He is honoring his late mother before his birthday.

Schwarzenegger, who turns 75 on Saturday, took to Twitter on Friday to share several pictures with his mother, Aurelia Zadrny. She died in 1998.

“Today my mother, Arelia, would have been 100 years old,” the “Terminator” star wrote. “She was the best mother you could imagine and I will always love her. I can’t explain how much she meant to me, but she is the number one reason why I don’t call myself self-made.”

He continued: “She taught me unconditional love, the importance of keeping my house clean, how to make the perfect schnitzel, and patience. Be very patient. Be sure to tell your moms how much they mean to you!”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena reveals why he doesn’t use actor’s last name: ‘My dad is old-school’

Aurelia died in 1998 while visiting her late husband Gustav in her native Austria. At his grave, Aurelia suffers a heart attack and collapses. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but eventually died.

While the former California governor was honoring his mother, his daughter Catherine honored his milestone birthday. Catherine, 32, Taken to Instagram on Saturday and shared a picture with her father from her childhood.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday Daddy!! We love you so much! You are the best and most fun Opa and Dad and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives! Happy Happy!!”

Katherine is married to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt. In February, Schwarzenegger gushed about his son-in-law and called him a “wonderful guy.”

“Being a grandpa is the easiest thing,” he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” He shared in the episode.

“They come home, you play with Laila for an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog,” shared the actor. “And two hours later, they leave. It’s amazing! I have a great time when they come home.”

Schwarzenegger also praised Pratt, 42, as a “wonderful person” and a “great son-in-law.”

Pratt and Catherine greet them Second girl together at the end of May.