New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Army veteran joined “Fox & Friends First” on Friday to detail the inhumane conditions he witnessed along the southern border while cleaning up trash as part of his organization’s “Great American Clean Up.”

John Rourke described what he saw as “like nothing I had ever seen”. Inspired by the events of 9/11, Rourke’s company Blue Eye Moving conducts cleanup operations in different cities each year.

“So we cleaned up Baltimore, we cleaned up Del Rio (Texas), and this year we’re going to Eagle Pass (Texas). And I think I’m going to continue to focus on these border towns because nobody else is,” the U.S. There is one part that the government has “completely forgotten about,” Rourke said.

The number of migrant encounters along the southern border has so far exceeded 22 million, as the Biden-era crisis continues.

According to Rourke, “We went from picking up trash along the Rio Grande to pulling people out of the Rio Grande in Venezuela, to saving their lives, to watching people wash babies in the Rio Grande.”

He also described seeing the “unbelievable sight” of women in labor and people sleeping under the bridge. Rourke described seeing dozens of migrants littering the road.

“We had people putting up tipis, cutting down trees under bridges and making shelters to sleep in, and it’s 110 degrees on the border. It’s something I’ve never seen. And they’re all here because they like Joe Biden, they were telling us,” he told Carle Shimkus. said

Rourke said the busload of immigrants from Texas to New York City gives the Big Apple a taste of what Eagle Pass and other border towns are experiencing, where “you can’t let your kids out in the backyard by themselves.”

Rourke Burns President Biden for Not Visiting Southern Border

“It’s pretty crazy when a guy from Jupiter, Florida, who owns a moving company, has been to the border more times than the president of the United States.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The number of migrant encounters along the US-Mexico border has so far exceeded 2 million in fiscal year 2022, sources told Fox News.