An American hero is getting a new lease on life.

US Army veteran Richard Nieder has regained the ability to walk thanks to new robotic exoskeleton technology.

The Arizona vet was paralyzed in 2005 after a spinal cord injury while serving in Iraq left him with a complete amputation of his legs.

A new FDA-approved technology developed in Israel helped Nieder take his first steps in more than a decade, which he called an “amazing experience,” as he shared an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, Sept. 15. , 2022.

“Secondly I had to stand up and look everyone in the eye … there aren’t many words to use,” he said.

The exoskeleton is built around the knees, thighs and waist, Nieder explained.

A box on the back of the contraption contains the device’s programming and battery.

Once seated in the harness, this technology can be operated via a watch or buttons on the side of the leg that initiate leg movement and allow the operator to drive.

“The machine is doing all the work. You’re just along for the ride,” he said.

Nieder noted that military service members know what they’re signing up for and are “willing to write that check for the ultimate sacrifice.”

“So, I’m grateful that I get to do so many great things,” he said.

“And I appreciate that I’m here.”

The veteran said being disabled is more of a mental struggle than a physical one – so being able to walk again is “beyond words”.

“When I’m in that machine, I just smile,” he said.

“And I get to walk next door with my wife.”

The exoskeleton is to be kept after Nieder’s initial training is over.

The technology is also being considered by the Veterans Administration for widespread use among veterans.