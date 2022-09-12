New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Army veteran and founder of the “Great American Cleanup” John Rourke said the southern border was comparable to a third-world country and the situation was “out of control.”

Rourke joined “Fox and Friends First” to improve conditions on the frontier and described what he saw on his group’s travels.

“The amount of clothing and shoes, medical waste and human waste that is littering the border is out of control,” he told host Carley Shimkus.

Recent migrant deaths in the Rio Grande highlight the extreme dangers border crossers face

Rourke said residents in Eagle Pass, Texas, feel “intruded” on their land and no one wants to buy their property because of the situation.

“Illegals are everywhere walking up and down the street or begging for money at every gas station. It’s like a third world country on the border.”

Rourke said the crisis on the southern border was “destroying” private ranchers.

“We cleared a private rancher’s land two days ago,” Rourke said. “His cattle and goats that are eating plastic, eating clothes. He lost a goat, he lost a cow. He was telling me that he used to enjoy the Rio Grande on his land and now it’s just covered in garbage.”

“It’s tragic. I mean, we’re talking about an American citizen who has worked his whole life to support his family and buy that property. And he’s stuck with his own property right now.”

Rourke said he was happy to go to the southern border to “shed light” on how bad the crisis is, and said it was “disgusting” that the Biden administration refused to go to the border to witness the crisis firsthand.

“As citizens like me, we need to start putting the country first and giving back more.”

Rourke said his organization was able to raise $10,000 and donated the money to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

Number of matches migrated here southern border Already breaching the historic 1.7 million encounters last year, the 20 million mark this fiscal year is on the way — but that number by itself doesn’t account for how many have been released into the U.S. or the hundreds of thousands of others who have slipped past Border Patrol.

Click here to get the Fox News app

More than two million migrant encounters are expected at the US-Mexico border in FY2022, as Border Patrol agents deal with a migrant crisis unprecedented in US history, despite claims that the Biden administration has so far failed to slow it down. The border is “secure”.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.