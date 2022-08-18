New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An Army soldier is doing everything he can to save his best buddy – and get the little guy safely out of the war zone.

Howe, a US Army specialist currently deployed overseas, recently got the surprise of his life when he spotted a tiny puppy.

The puppy found a way to sneak up on the base.

The small dog ran through a gate and immediately clung to the soldier, Howe told the New York-based animal rescue nonprofit Paws of War.

The frightened puppy appears to be seeking refuge from the “brutal” and “dangerous” conditions outside.

“He looks like I know him,” said the soldier.

Howe named the pup Doc and gave him food and water because he was “very dehydrated and extremely hungry.”

Now, Doc refuses to leave the soldier’s side.

He “provided a much-needed morale boost” to the entire camp, Paws of War shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

“He walks around his new family members, wagging his tail and giving kisses in exchange for a few belly rubs,” the organization said.

The other soldiers joke with Howe that Doc calls him his “shadow” because the dog is “constantly” behind him.

“Wherever I do, he’s there,” he said.

“I love having him with me.”

Howe admits that he and his fellow soldiers “sleep better at night” when they are near the dock.

The soldier promised his puppy that he would “do everything [he] “Couldn’t let him go” — the puppy would have to be sent home to Kentucky.

Later on

Paws of War was eventually approached to help the soldiers get the job done — and the group obliged.

“At last I can keep my promise to Doc,” said the servant.

Howe explained to Paws of War that, as a proud infantryman, he took a vow to “aid and protect” — so saving Doc comes as an “indescribable relief.”

“He’s done a lot for us here,” he said.

“And he deserves to come home with me safe.”

Doc is currently in foster care while he awaits a flight to the United States. Officials are not yet sure of the dog’s breed; They plan to run DNA tests once the animal arrives on US soil.

New York-based Paws of War, led by co-founder Robert Misseri, has brought 300 dogs and cats to safety in the US since 2014 — all rescued by American troops overseas.

“Doc may be just a dog overseas, but this is one dog’s life we ​​can change and prevent him from feeling guilty about having to leave his soldier behind,” Misseri told Fox News Digital.

The co-founder explained that he’s heard heartbreaking stories of military members who had no choice but to let go of their pets — and that “will weigh heavily on their hearts forever.”

“Now we have an opportunity to change that,” he said. “Both deserve to be together.”

In the past few months alone, Missery and the Paws of War team have completed more than 22 international missions.

It also features a reunion of two Navy sailors and their rescue dogs — puppies saved from certain death in the Middle East.

“I don’t know what to do because we have to leave and I can’t live without them,” veteran Corinne Johnson said in a Fox News Digital interview.

The cubs, Ruby and Sunny, were successfully transported to their owners last month after the married couple relocated to Japan.

“We don’t need our stuff,” she said.

“We’re glad they’re with us.”

Donations for the Dog’s Rescue Mission and scores of other animal rescue missions are currently being accepted at pawsofwar.networkforgood.com.