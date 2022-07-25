New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Fox News Digital has learned.

Manchin announced that he tested positive Monday morning, clarifying that he received the full vaccine and was boosted. He is experiencing only mild symptoms.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid-19. I have been fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms,” Manchin wrote in a statement. “I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.”

The divisive senator is just the latest high-profile Democrat to fall victim to the virus.

President Biden himself tested positive last week, and his doctors say he is recovering but suffering from a sore throat and other mild symptoms.

“His voice is very deep,” said the president’s physician, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor said. “His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature are completely normal. His oxygen saturation on room air continues to be excellent. His lungs are clear.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also contracted the virus in April, but had only mild symptoms.

This is an evolving story. Check back soon for updates.