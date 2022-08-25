New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., will land in Taiwan for an unannounced visit Thursday, according to a source familiar with the trip.

Blackburn is just the latest in a string of US lawmakers to travel to Taiwan, a trend that has angered the Chinese government. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governing island in early August and was the highest-ranking US official to do so since Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

China, which has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory, argues that the tours violate its sovereignty.

Besides Blackburn, no other lawmakers were present on the visit. The senator is already on her way home this week from an overseas trip that will include visits to Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea, a statement from her office said Thursday morning.

The Indo-Pacific region is the next frontier for the New Axis of Evil,” Blackburn said in a statement, which did not mention her upcoming visit to Taiwan. “The meeting with leaders from Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea is important. Step forward in demonstrating America’s commitment to the region and expanding our strategic ties.”

“Maintaining these longstanding partnerships is critical to the success of both East Asian countries and the United States. I am grateful for their leadership. We must stand up against the Chinese Communist Party,” she added.

Blackburn’s visit is the latest after five congressmen Landed in Taiwan Mid August. Sen. The group, led by Rep. Ed Markey, D-Mass., includes Reps. John Garamendi, D-Calif; Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif.; Don Beyer, D-VA and Amata Radewagon, R-AS.

China has argued that the US lawmakers’ visits violate America’s One China policy, which it says recognizes the Beijing government as China’s sole government.

Although the US has agreed not to have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it has provided the government with protection and other assistance.

Taiwan broke away from mainland China in 1949 following a civil war between democratic and communist powers.

