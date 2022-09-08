New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A picture of the alleged bite mark Army Hammer, “House of Hammer” documents have been replaced after viewers questioned the image’s authenticity, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The docuseries, which has already started on Discovery+, will detail the sexual harassment allegations Hammer has faced since 2021. Courtney Vucekovich, one of Hammer’s former partners, shared the image with the network, thinking it was a picture of her body.

In an on camera interview “House of Hammer,” Vucekovich shared the “love-bombing” techniques Hammer used against her.

Her co-star is alleging inappropriate sexual behavior and says Hammer forced her into romantic situations, including rope ties and biting her, making her feel unsafe.

Armie Hammer was ‘cut off’ from the family dynasty

After the series premiereViewers on social media noticed that the image actually resembled a photo of a bite mark tattoo that surfaced on the internet.

A source told Fox News Digital the image of the bite mark, which Vucekovich said Hammer sent her, was removed from the episode and replaced with a new image.

Vucekovich shared a statement with People magazine after Hammer sent her a photo that she believed was a bite mark on her body. During their relationship.

“When you love-bomb, you receive a lot of pictures very quickly. During my time with the Army, I got a lot of messages, including countless pictures and videos,” she told the outlet. “The bite mark shown is a photo Army sent in our archived text thread. And a year later, I believe it’s my photo because I have dozens of photos depicting his abuse on my body.

“I chose to tell my story to shed light on what I went through in my relationship in hopes that others would not be in the same situation.”

Hammer has not commented publicly On any of the allegations presented in the “House of Hammer” documents. In 2021, the star was hit with sexual harassment allegations. As a result, he was fired by his agency and several future projects.