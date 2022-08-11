New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Armie Hammer and his family Subjects of new shocking documents.

On Wednesday, Discovery+ debuted the first trailer for “House of Hammer,” which “chronicles the deeply disturbing allegations against critically acclaimed actor Armie Hammer and the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer dynasty.”

In the trailer, the 35-year-old’s two exes, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, talk about their experiences with the disgraced star. They also shared embarrassing text messages and voice notes they alleged were from Hammer.

“In the beginning, I thought it was all perfect; it was amazing,” Vucekovich is heard saying in the trailer. “But then things changed. He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time. You’re completely his… I mean, he says, ‘I’m 100% cannibal.’ I’m mad.”

“He always wanted to talk,” Morrison noted.

Vucekovich alleged that a “crazy” hammer would tie her “completely immobile”.

“I closed my eyes until it was over,” she alleged through tears.

Casey Hammer, also the actor’s aunt Participated in the documentary to discuss the “dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family”. She raised a wealthy family “million-fold” with an “inheritance”.

Hammer’s father is Michael Armand Hammer, the grandson of oil magnate Armand Hammer, who runs Occidental Petroleum Corp. The businessman had ties to the Soviet Union and had high-profile associates including Prince Charles and former Libyan leader Muammar al-Qaddafi. When Armand died in 1990, Michael inherited his family’s entire business empire, worth more than $180 million.

Hammer’s great-grandfather, Dr. Julius Hammer was convicted of first-degree manslaughter after he performed an abortion on the death of a Russian diplomat’s wife. He was imprisoned in 1919. Army’s grandfather, Julian, killed a man in his Los Angeles home over a gambling debt in 1955 and was accused of sexual abuse by Casey.

Casey, estranged from his family, Self-published a memoir In 2015, she spoke to Vanity Fair for an exposé titled “Surviving My Birthright” in 2021, titled “The Fall of Armie Hammer: A Family Saga of Sex, Money, Drugs and Betrayal.” Julian never addressed the allegations before his death in 1996. Casey’s half-sister Jan Ward told Vanity Fair: “I would say I love my family very much, including my brother, my sister and my nephews.” She declined to comment on the allegations.

“When all this came out about Army, I wasn’t shocked,” Casey says in the trailer. “You don’t wake up and become this dark controlling, abusive person. This behavior is deeply ingrained.”

A representative for Hammer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Hammer’s wife, TV personality Elizabeth Chambers, Filed for divorce Mentioning irreconcilable differences in 2020. Months later, sexual assault allegations derailed a once-thriving career in Hollywood. Alleged messages from Hammer detailing violent sexual fantasies have been leaked online. Hammer called them “vicious and bogus online attacks on me.”

After those texts were published, Hammer dropped out of “Shotgun Wedding,” in which he was slated to star opposite Jennifer Lopez, shortly before production began. He soon left “The Offer,” a Paramount+ series about the making of “The Godfather.” Hammer was also fired by his agency WME.

Hammer was also accused of rape, which he denied. He spent most of 2021 in a treatment center for help dealing with issues related to drugs, alcohol and sex, Vanity Fair reported.

Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, previously told Vanity Fair: “All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, pre-agreed upon and mutually shared by his partners. The stories that continue on social media are in an attempt to harm Mr. Hammer. Designed to be luxurious, but that doesn’t make them real.”

Hammer first rose to fame playing the twins in 2010’s “The Social Network” and is best known for his starring roles in 2017’s “Call Me by Your Name” and 2013’s “The Lone Ranger.” He also starred in the Netflix remake of “Rebecca.”

“The allegations of rape and abuse against Armie Hammer over the past few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family,” Jason Sarlanis, president of crime and investigative content, linear and streaming, said in a statement. Sent to Fox News Digital.

“With House of Hammer, we see truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power can never hide,” it shared. “This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly brave women who have come forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations about abuse in our society.”

Casey served as a consultant on “House of Hammer”. According to a press release, the documentary will include “exclusive revelations,” as well as “many survivors of the Army’s alleged abuse.”

“The docuseries shed light on the darkest secrets — from allegations of violence and abuse to political manipulation and financial fraud — hidden within one of America’s most prominent families,” the statement read.

The special will premiere on September 2.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please contact the National Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. The Associated Press contributed to this report.