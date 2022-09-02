New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Warning: This article contains graphic content.

Armie Hammer’s aunt Lauding the women who are coming forward with shocking allegations against the fallen film actress.

The 36-year-old and his family are premiering a Discovery+ docuseries titled “House of Hammer” on September 2. It promises to “explore deeply disturbing allegations against critically acclaimed actor Armie Hammer and the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer dynasty.”

A trailer released ahead of the premiere showed Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison sharing awkward text messages and voice notes from Hammer. He seemed to give vivid descriptions of his sexual fantasies involving cannibalism, rape and slavery.

“I’m proud of them for coming forward,” Casey Hammer, who served as special counsel, told Fox News Digital. “The reason I’m not shocked is because of my experiences. I was raised with multiple generations of bad behavior by the Hammer Men.”

“We were a very small family, but my grandfather controlled the narrative,” she notes. “He controlled it like a chessboard where he was told what school you went to. You told him what car you drove. Basically he followed you, filmed you, recorded you. This is life underneath. [a] microscope and you can’t mislead in public or there are consequences and they’re really serious.”

One of the text messages shown in the documentary read: “I have a fantasy about someone wanting to prove their love and devotion and tying them up in the open at night and using their body for free.”

A handwritten note allegedly from Hammer read: “I’ll bite the f— out of you.” In an audio message, Hammer allegedly said, “My bet is to show up at your place and tie you up and strip you down and do whatever I want to every single hole in your body until I’m done. That.”

In one text message, Hammer wrote that he was “100% a cannibal.” After it became public, Casey said she was disappointed that the text quickly became a social media punchline.

“I think the focus is on the joke, right?” She explained. “It took the focus off the victims and that’s what’s really important here. I think these documents really shine a light on bringing back everyone’s awareness that it’s deeper than they think and it’s time for a change.”

“I appreciate the women who have come forward,” she continued. “I applaud any woman who comes forward…to be against such a public, well-liked person…it’s not easy to come forward. You get to a point where you feel broken. And it’s almost like you say, ‘Enough is enough – I’m tired of being broken and I’m done with it.’ Gonna do something about it.’ It’s empowering.”

Hammer’s father is Michael Armand Hammer, the grandson of oil magnate Armand Hammer, who ran Occidental Petroleum Corp. The businessman had ties to the Soviet Union and high-ranking associates, including Prince Charles and former Libyan leader Muammar al-Qaddafi. When Armand died in 1990, Michael inherited his entire family business empire, worth more than $180 million.

Hammer’s great-grandfather, Dr. Julius Hammer was convicted of first-degree manslaughter after he performed an abortion on the death of a Russian diplomat’s wife. He was imprisoned in 1919. Armie’s grandfather, Julian, killed a man in his Los Angeles home in 1955 over gambling debts. According to Vanity Fair, Julian pleaded self-defense and the charges were dismissed.

“You don’t wake up one morning and become a monster,” Casey explains. “It’s… learned behavior. It’s what you’re used to.”

Casey was estranged from the family and at one point worked as a kitchen designer at San Diego’s Home Depot. In 2015, She self-published a memoir Titled “Surviving My Birthright,” she first made accusations against Hammer’s household. It went viral after her nephew’s scandal.

Casey’s half-sister Jan Ward told Vanity Fair in 2021: “I would say I love my family, my brother, my sister, and my nephews… I have wonderful memories of the kids spending every summer at Laguna Beach. With my grandmother Olga and my parents and grandparents. Spending holidays. Thanks to Grandpa Sutti who was a great supporter of education, our family taught us the value of hard work and I have a fulfilling career and a wonderful family life.” She declined to comment on the allegations.

When asked about her brother Michael, Casey declined to comment.

“My mom kept us together in some useless kind of crazy way, but after she passed, we all went our separate ways, and that’s probably for the best,” she says. “So, I’m not familiar at this point.”

Publishing the shocking book was “healing to me,” Casey said.

“When I was growing up, there was no social media,” she said. “… no one really knows the secrets [of] Such rich families. Outside, everyone has to be perfect… All I have to do is behave, not say anything that will embarrass the family and go out picture perfect. And I will take care for the rest of my life. My mother dyed her cigarettes to match her shoes… What a mess the rich are.”

When asked if she thought Hammer would ever attempt a Hollywood comeback, she replied, “You know what’s a great comeback story? What happened to the victims who came forward and how they’re helping people, how they’re healing, how they’re taking on a new platform that’s catapulted them into the stratosphere. .”

“…follow their journey and see how they initiate change or help people,” she shared. “Let’s focus on them and give them a standing ovation. Because they really are the heroes here. Without them coming forward, none of this would happen.”

Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Bretler, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Sutti’s wife TV personality Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, sexual assault allegations derailed Hammer’s once-burgeoning Hollywood career. Alleged messages from Hammer detailing violent sexual fantasies have been leaked online. Hammer called them “vicious and bogus online attacks on me.”

After those texts were published, Hammer dropped out of “Shotgun Wedding,” in which he was slated to star opposite Jennifer Lopez, shortly before production began. Soon after, he also quit the Paramount+ series “The Offer” about the making of “The Godfather”. Hammer was also fired by his agency WME.

In 2021, Los Angeles police announced that Hammer was under investigation for sexual assault, which his attorney denied. He spent most of that year in a treatment center for help dealing with problems related to drugs, alcohol and sex, Vanity Fair reported.

Greg Riesling confirmed to Fox News Digital that Hammer has not been charged with any crime.

“The specially assigned prosecutor is working with law enforcement as they continue their investigation,” Riesling said. “Once law enforcement has completed their investigation and submitted the case to our office we will conduct an evaluation and file criminal charges based on evidence.”

Hammer’s attorney previously told Vanity Fair: “All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners, and were mutually exclusive. The narratives on social media were made to be valuable. Mr. Hammer was harmed. Try, but that doesn’t make them real.”

Hammer first rose to fame playing the twins in 2010’s “The Social Network” and is best known for his starring roles in 2017’s “Call Me by Your Name” and 2013’s “The Lone Ranger.” He also starred in the Netflix remake of “Rebecca.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please contact the National Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. The Associated Press contributed to this report.