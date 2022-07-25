New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Army Hammer As reports about the actor’s new job continue to circulate, it has resurfaced in Italy.

“Call Me By Your Name” actor She was spotted enjoying dinner at Pierluigi restaurant in Rome on Friday night. He was photographed smiling and talking to the group he joined.

Hammer flew to Italy after being photographed in Los Angeles last week after making headlines for reportedly selling timeshares. The actor disappeared from Hollywood after a divorce and allegations of sexual harassment.

Armie Hammer makes first appearance in Los Angeles since job-selling timeshares exposed

Hammer’s alleged new job, which the actor himself has not confirmed, first made headlines after a flyer for Morritt’s resort in Grand Cayman was shared to social media with a photo of his likeness.

The hotel originally denied the news, as did Hammer’s lawyer.

However, several outlets later reported that he was selling timeshares.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“He’s working at a resort and selling timeshares. He’s working out of a cubicle,” a source told Variety. “The reality is, he’s completely broke and trying to fill the days and make money to support his family.”

Another insider claims the actor “Cut off” from his family dynasty.

Hammer “is selling timeshares right now because he needs the money,” a source told People magazine.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“His father doesn’t help him anymore, and he’s cut off, so he’s at work.”