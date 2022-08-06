New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Army Hammer Reunited with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers amid scrutiny of his job.

Hammer and Chambers were spotted with their family in Los Angeles.

The vacation marks the first time the family has been photographed together since news broke that Hammer was selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands. The actor has been living there since the coronavirus pandemic.

The hammer is a new jobThis was not confirmed by the actor himself, who first made headlines after a flyer for Morit’s resort in Grand Cayman was shared to social media with a photo of him resembling a hammer.

Armie Hammer was ‘cut off’ from the family dynasty

The hotel originally denied the news, as did Hammer’s lawyer.

However, several outlets later reported that he was selling timeshares.

“He is Working in a resort and selling time shares. He’s working in a cubicle,” a source told Variety. “The reality is he’s completely broke and trying to fill the days and make money to support his family.”

The hammer was photographed While dining with a friend in Sans Chambers Venice recently.

Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” in the court filing. Months later, the hammer became embroiled in controversy.

Hammer and Chambers share two children, Harper Grace and Ford Douglas Armand.

In January 2021, several women accused him Sharing sexual fantasies about cannibalism with them.

The first allegation came from an anonymous Instagram account, House of Effie. Unconfirmed screenshots show messages sent by Hammer to an unidentified woman, describing sexual acts and admitting that the actor is “100% a cannibal.”

The screenshots led to several women coming forward with similar experiences.

Paige Lorenz, the actor’s ex-girlfriend, said that Hammer had a desire to smoke and eat her ribs, which was “definitely disturbing”.

“He was talking about finding a doctor to remove my ribs that I didn’t need — the bottom ribs — and a smoker in his house. He wanted to smoke them and eat them,” Lorenz told Fox. News Digital. “He wondered how they tasted and he basically said, ‘I bet you they taste good’.”

App founder Courtney Vucekovich, who claims to have dated Hammer, also told the media a similar story.

Vucekovich wants to break “Hammer with Page Six [her] Ribs and barbecue and eat.”

Another alleged ex-girlfriendThe author, Jessica Sensin Henriquez, did not reveal any details about her relationship with Hammer but said on Instagram that she believed the messages shared by the anonymous account were “genuine.”

The founder of BIRD Bakery broke her silence on the allegations against Hammer in February 2021.

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that’s happened. I’m shocked, heartbroken and devastated,” Chambers wrote on Instagram At that time. “Heartache aside, I’ve been listening and will continue to listen and educate myself about these sensitive things. I don’t know how much I don’t know.

“My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, my work and healing during this very difficult time. Thank you for the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.”

Chambers started dating again In August 2021, an insider confirmed to People magazine.

Hammer was also accused of rape, which the actor denied.