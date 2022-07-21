Armed with vaccines, boosters and antivirals, Biden should deal with Covid well, doctors say

When President Joe Biden, 79, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday morning, doctors said they expected him to fight the infection well, highlighting his overall health, treatment and full vaccination status.

He has a runny nose, an occasional dry cough and is tired, his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, disclosed in a letter to the White House Thursday morning.

“The president has been fully vaccinated and boosted twice, so I expect he will respond favorably, as do most maximally protected patients,” O’Connor wrote.

Covid-19 vaccines have been shown to be highly effective in preventing severe disease and death, although they do not prevent all infections. O’Connor quickly prescribed paxlovide, an antiviral known to reduce the risk of severe disease.

Other doctors agreed that the president’s vaccination status and treatment indicating that he will have a mild disease course.

Dr. Infectious Disease Specialist with Pro Health Care in New York. “I’m going to expect him to do well,” Daniel Griffin said.

The vaccines and two booster shots would have reduced Biden’s risk of a bad case of COVID-19 by about 90%, Griffin said, and paxlovid by another 90%.

Older people struggle more with COVID-19

Older people have more severe COVID-19 than younger people, and most deaths from the virus in the past two and a half years have been among people over 75.

But Biden is healthy and active and does not have any of the conditions, such as diabetes, that have been linked to ill effects from the virus.

“It’s really a perfect fit,” says Dr. William Schaffner said.

Schaffner said he knows many people Biden’s age who contracted COVID-19 after being vaccinated and encouraged and were able to continue working during their illness — though they had to cut back on their busy schedules and take a few days to nap.

At this point in the epidemic, those who are hospitalized and die with COVID-19 “are not the 79-year-old who is healthy, whose weight is in check, who is active” and fully vaccinated and encouraged, Griffin said. Instead, most of the hospitalizations he’s seeing now are among the 20% of New Yorkers who still haven’t been vaccinated.

Despite the vaccine’s effectiveness, older people may need boosters more often, Dr. said Ofer Levy, who directs the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children’s Hospital and sits on a federal panel that reviews vaccines. Biden received a two-course vaccine and has since received two booster shots, following federal recommendations.

“The human immune system is at its weakest when we’re very young and when we’re old,” Levy said, “which is why young children need lower doses of vaccines than other people and why older people are vaccinated more often than younger people.” A booster may be required.

“The immune system is less powerful as we age,” he said. “Even if you are very healthy and active, age is a risk factor for progression and serious illness.”

Men are also worse off than women with many illnesses, including Covid-19, because their immune systems are less active, Levy said.

Gerontologist Dr. Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Older people may take longer to recover from COVID-19 and may present with different symptoms than younger people, Kenneth Consilja said.

Many of his patients come in with gastrointestinal problems, fatigue and brain fog, rather than the usual respiratory symptoms, he said, which can delay their diagnosis.

His patients were so confused they couldn’t tell night from day, who were initially thought to have urinary tract infections. “Hopefully, we don’t have any of that from someone so important,” Consilja said of the president.

At the Cleveland Clinic facilities in Ohio and Florida, people over 65 have done very well with the vaccine, even against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants. which currently dominates in the USCouncil said.

Lifestyle strongly affects how an older person will respond to both vaccines and infections, he said. “Healthy eating, healthy exercise, managing your other medical problems. Those things are all important.”

receiving treatment

President Donald Trump was also diagnosed with Covid while in office in late 2020. They received a long list of treatments, not all of which were supported by science or appropriate for someone in the early stages of the disease. His rapid recovery was attributed to an experimental monoclonal antibody that was later authorized for use by the general public.

Today, Griffin said, the antiviral paxlovide is considered more effective than monoclonal antibodies, most of which do not work well against Omicron and its subvariants.

Griffin said it makes sense to start Biden on paxlovide soon after the diagnosis.

Although some have claimed that starting antivirals too early can lead to rebound infections, Griffin said he has seen recurrence of symptoms with other antivirals as well as without treatment.

Also, evidence suggests that paxlovide is most effective if given within three days of symptom onset. It becomes less effective with delay.

“The whole idea of ​​waiting to start treatment, which we know is associated with harm, I think is dangerous messaging,” Griffin said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, chief medical adviser to the president, recently a Rebound effect After taking paxlovid for covid-19, however, he relapsed from that as well.

Rebounds are often milder than the initial infection, with few people requiring medical care.

Pfizer, which makes paxlovide, said it has not seen resistance develop in people taking the drug.

Despite becoming widely available earlier this year, many people without the resources of the White House either don’t know about paxlovid or can’t access the prescription drug. Getting a diagnosis and prescription within five days of symptom onset can be difficult, though the Biden administration has launched a “test-to-treat” program to make the drug more widely available.

In parts of the country, there is little access to primary care, making it difficult for people to get timely access to life-saving medicines.

“People who have resources do better than people who don’t,” Consilja said. Of course, the President will have the best possible care. “What better resources could you have than to be Commander in Chief?”

A bright spot for Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis: People who have been fully vaccinated and then become infected seem to have the best protection against reinfection and severe disease, Schaffner said.

“There’s a glimmer of sunshine in the clouds today.”

Contributed by: Adriana Rodriguez

Health and patient safety coverage at USA Today is made possible in part by a grant from the Massimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Massimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.