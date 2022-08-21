New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Washington man suspected of brutally killing a couple in their home Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Shawn D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in Pierce County and the Tacoma area after the killing of Steven and Mina Schulz, 51, both at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said. The office said on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said Schultz’s body was found around 5:15 Thursday evening after the couple’s daughter went to check on them.

The girl saw that someone forced her way into the house and saw blood inside. Unable to locate one of her parents, deputies said she ran away from the home and called 911.

Responding deputies investigated the area and made the “grim” discovery of the bodies of two adults on the property, the sheriff’s office said. The bodies were later identified as Steven and Mina Schulz.

The Kitsap County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the Schulzes’ cause and manner of death. Further details about the alleged killing were not immediately provided.

Two days after the body was found, investigators named Rose as a suspect and said they had obtained an felony warrant for his arrest in what they described as a “brutal” double murder.

Investigators are looking for video from the area near Bowe Lane in Port Orchard between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on August 18, where Rose is believed to have stolen a vehicle to flee the area. Deputies said the vehicle was later impounded.

Officials ask the public to email relevant portions of any video to kcsodetectives@kitsap.gov and anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to call Detective Jennifer Rice at 360-337-5616.