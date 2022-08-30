New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There’s nothing like an ol’ football coach talking football.

Arkansas Razorbacks The head coach is Sam Pittman On Saturday, September 1, no. 23 He gave college football fans a doozy on Monday when he discussed his team’s preparation for a week’s game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Pittman and the Razorbacks, entering the season In the preseason rankings, the no. 19 Luke Fickell and his Bearcats aren’t sure what will be thrown at them at Razorback Stadium.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh preached the Bible while talking about the team’s quarterback situation

“They have two different quarterbacks, who knows who’s going to play,” Pittman told reporters Monday. “It’s not positive who the running backs are yet. And they’ve got a new coordinator. So, you never know what they’re going to do. But I think we have enough defenses that we can attack anything. Look.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think the first couple series is really important to figure out what they’re bringing to the party. Some guys bring iced tea and some guys bring alcohol. You have to figure out what you’re going to bring.”

Cincinnati is coming off its best season in program history, going undefeated in the regular season and becoming the first team from the Group of Five conferences to make the College Football Playoff. However, the The Bearcats lost quarterback Desmond Ridder Graduation and yet to name a starter in the first week, Arkansas leaves center to prepare for multiple scenarios.

College football returns: Nebraska, Northwestern highlight Week Zero vs. Ireland game

“Anyway, it’s the first time you’ve got a guy in there in this offense,” Cincinnati quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli said. According to the Athletic . “That goes into Fick’s whole mantra for this training camp. You don’t have to be somebody else, do somebody else’s job. Do your job, and we’ll be fine.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Regardless of which way Cincinnati chooses to go Saturday, Pittman thinks his team will know early on how the game will play out.

“Go to the two-minute offense and you’ll find out what kind of party you’re going to on the first play,” Pittman continued.

“The big, big thing Saturday is the first two series on both sides of the ball, in my opinion. And how quickly our coaches are making adjustments and how fast they’re doing it.”

Pittman stepped into Fayetteville in his third year and led Arkansas to a nine-win season in 2021.