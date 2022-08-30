closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

There’s nothing like an ol’ football coach talking football.

Arkansas Razorbacks The head coach is Sam Pittman On Saturday, September 1, no. 23 He gave college football fans a doozy on Monday when he discussed his team’s preparation for a week’s game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman reacts during the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman reacts during the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Pittman and the Razorbacks, entering the season In the preseason rankings, the no. 19Luke Fickell and his Bearcats aren’t sure what will be thrown at them at Razorback Stadium.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh preached the Bible while talking about the team’s quarterback situation

“They have two different quarterbacks, who knows who’s going to play,” Pittman told reporters Monday. “It’s not positive who the running backs are yet. And they’ve got a new coordinator. So, you never know what they’re going to do. But I think we have enough defenses that we can attack anything. Look.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think the first couple series is really important to figure out what they’re bringing to the party. Some guys bring iced tea and some guys bring alcohol. You have to figure out what you’re going to bring.”

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman addresses the media during SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame on July 20, 2022 in Atlanta.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman addresses the media during SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame on July 20, 2022 in Atlanta.
(Photo by Getty Images via Jeffrey West/ICON Sportswire)

Cincinnati is coming off its best season in program history, going undefeated in the regular season and becoming the first team from the Group of Five conferences to make the College Football Playoff. However, the The Bearcats lost quarterback Desmond Ridder Graduation and yet to name a starter in the first week, Arkansas leaves center to prepare for multiple scenarios.

College football returns: Nebraska, Northwestern highlight Week Zero vs. Ireland game

“Anyway, it’s the first time you’ve got a guy in there in this offense,” Cincinnati quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli said. According to the Athletic. “That goes into Fick’s whole mantra for this training camp. You don’t have to be somebody else, do somebody else’s job. Do your job, and we’ll be fine.”

Donald W. on October 16, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman talks to officials during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Reynolds Stadium. The Tigers beat the Razorbacks 38-23.

Donald W. on October 16, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman talks to officials during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Reynolds Stadium. The Tigers beat the Razorbacks 38-23.
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Regardless of which way Cincinnati chooses to go Saturday, Pittman thinks his team will know early on how the game will play out.

“Go to the two-minute offense and you’ll find out what kind of party you’re going to on the first play,” Pittman continued.

“The big, big thing Saturday is the first two series on both sides of the ball, in my opinion. And how quickly our coaches are making adjustments and how fast they’re doing it.”

Pittman stepped into Fayetteville in his third year and led Arkansas to a nine-win season in 2021.

Joe Morgan is a sports reporter for Fox News.