The Arkansas Democratic-Gazette (ADG) published an editorial responding to sharp criticism from GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders accusing her of liberal bias in favor of her Democratic rival.

In a piece titled “Plenty of room for a good guest column,” the ADG editorial page addressed Sanders directly about her Twitter thread calling for the paper to print an op-ed written by her rival Chris Jones but rejecting one she wrote in February.

“The liberal media says we’re doing you wrong. We thought our offer worked with your campaign, but we know how things fall through the cracks,” the editorial column read. “Speaking of which, we kind of remember your campaign pitching us a guest column during the primaries in February. And speaking of the primaries, the outlet’s primary editor was out that week. We asked for our two cents, and we decided this column sounded like an ad. So we rejected it.”

The ADG editorial acknowledged that the Sanders campaign’s inquiry into why the paper chose to run Jones’ piece but not hers was a “fair question” but had always been “willing” to give her “prime real estate” for a column and “still are,” a proposal for an upcoming Sunday column. is giving

“We understand that fighting with the media is for politics. Sometimes it makes for good politics. But we are really trying to be fair,” the editorial added. “Maybe next time, a phone call? Because we lose so many people posting on Twitter.”

Sanders campaign spokesman Judd Deere told Fox News Digital in a statement, “Sarah exposed the liberal bias of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editorial page, and now they’re trying to get out of it. Their so-called explanation today is why Sarah’s education column was ‘too campaign-y.’ And failed to explain that the rejection was, but that her Democrat opponent’s academic column that attacked Sarah’s name was not entirely acceptable for print.”

“The paper’s editorial page was caught lying, their liberal bias was exposed and they knew it,” Deere added. “Sarah will continue to go around the liberal media and take her message of fighting the radical left and bringing it directly to the people of Arkansans.”

The Arkansas Democratic-Gazette did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In an op-ed published by the ADG last week, Jones accused Sanders of being “absent” on education and raising teacher pay.

“When I announced my plan, I invited Sanders to participate in this important statewide conversation. Unfortunately, she remains unforgivably absent on education,” Jones wrote Thursday.

Well, according to Sanders, ADG can’t afford the same opportunity to make her appearance Education Plan Tells her Twitter followers that “There’s a reason Americans don’t trust the media.

“This February, I approached @ArkansasOnline to publish a column outlining my education priorities as governor. They declined,” Sanders wrote Monday. “The reason? Found it on an internal email that was accidentally sent to my staff… They said it was too ‘campaign-y’ and I should buy an ad.”

Sanders later shared a screenshot of ADG editorial page editor David Barham, who told a colleague, “I don’t know. Should I ask her to buy an ad?” Later added, “It looks very campaign-y. But I don’t know if we’ve done that kind of thing on Voice before.”

In a separate email shared by Sanders, Barham appears to tell the campaign, “Thank you for considering us. But since Mrs. Sanders is a candidate for the position, this will not work for our Voices page,” suggesting reaching out to Voices. Editor Brenda Looper for questions about the paper’s policies.

“Americans know that the liberal media has one rule for Republicans and another for Democrats … but they cannot – and will not – silence me or you,” Sanders tweeted. “That’s why I’ve taken my campaign directly to the people — meeting thousands of Arkansans in all 75 counties. I will never sit back and let the liberal media show their bias and hypocrisy and get away with it.”

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, is looking to become the state’s first female governor.

She became a national figure while serving as White House press secretary Trump administration . Sanders was also a Fox News contributor.

She will face off against Chris Jones, a physicist and minister who will have an uphill battle to defeat his GOP rival in deep red states like Arkansas. Like Sanders, Jones would make history if elected in November, potentially becoming Arkansas’ first black governor.