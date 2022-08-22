New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended as Arkansas State Police investigate a video posted on social media that shows them punching and kicking a suspect in custody.

In the graphic video, one officer is seen punching the man in the head and slamming his head onto the cement, while another officer is seen kicking him in the lower body. A third officer is seen restraining the suspect.

Two officers are deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department and the third officer is attached to the Mulberry Police Department.

Arkansas State Police have identified the suspect as Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. He was taken to an area hospital for examination and treatment, then later released and booked into jail, according to police.

Worcester was charged with second-degree battery, resisting arrest, refusing to produce an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, terroristic threats and second-degree assault.

A video posted by Fox 16’s Mitchell McCoy shows the graphic arrest. This video was first uploaded on TikTok. It has since been removed from the platform.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said a store clerk called police after Worcester spit in their face and made threats, McCoy reported. Police said when officers confronted Worcester, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched him in the back of the head, leading to the arrest seen in the video.

Arkansas officials confirmed their commitment to investigating the case Sunday evening.

“The State Police investigation will be limited to the use of physical force by the deputy and police officer,” Arkansas State Police said in a statement. “Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be presented to the Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney who will determine whether the use of force by the law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas law.”

“I hold all of my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate action in this matter,” the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante also confirmed that two deputies will be suspended while Arkansas State Police investigate.

Tuti police officer was also suspended.

“The City of Mulberry Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media involving one of our officers,” Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said in a statement. “The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department take these investigations very seriously and hold all of their officers accountable for their actions. We will take appropriate action following the conclusion of the investigation.”

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson posted about the arrest on Twitter.

“I have spoken with Colonel Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated based on video evidence and at the request of the prosecuting attorney,” Hutchinson wrote.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Arkansas State Police, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Mulberry Police Department for additional information.