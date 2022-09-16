Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders has undergone surgery for thyroid cancer.

Enlarge this image switch title Andrew DeMillo/AP

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas. Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor of Arkansas, underwent surgery on Friday for thyroid cancer.

Sanders announced she had surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed she had thyroid cancer.

“I had a successful operation today to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer free,” Sanders said in a statement released by her campaign. “I want to thank the doctors and nurses of Arkansas for their world class care, and my family and friends for their love, prayers and support.”

Sanders, 40, said she looks forward to returning to the campaign soon. Sanders’ last public event took place at an Arkansas Razorbacks football game on Saturday.

Sanders, who until 2019 was former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones. She is the daughter of former Governor Mike Huckabee.

Sanders, who has broken record-breaking fundraisers in the presidential race, is highly popular in the predominantly Republican state of Arkansas. Current Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is leaving office in January due to term limits.

Sanders’ doctor said in a statement that he expects her to be back on her feet within the next 24 hours. Dr. John R. Sims, surgeon at the CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, said Sanders will need radioactive iodine adjuvant treatment and long-term follow-up.

Sims said Sanders’ cancer was stage 1 papillary thyroid carcinoma, the most common type of thyroid cancer, and said she had an “excellent” prognosis.

“I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer-free and I don’t expect any of that to slow her down,” Sims said.

During Sanders’ nearly two-year tenure in the White House, she scaled back her daily television briefings after repeatedly arguing with reporters and clashing over questions about her credibility. But she also earned the respect of reporters by working behind the scenes to develop relationships with the media.

Sanders was well known in Arkansas politics before she put forward her bid for governor, dating back to when she appeared in her father’s campaign ads. She ran the 2010 election for Senator John Boozman and served as an advisor to Senator Tom Cotton in 2014.

In the Arkansas presidential race, she is primarily concerned with national issues, promising to use the governor’s office to fight President Joe Biden and the “radical left.”