type here...
TOP STORIES Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders has undergone surgery for...
TOP STORIES

Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders has undergone surgery for thyroid cancer.

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders speaks to reporters at the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock, Feb. 22. The former White House press secretary underwent surgery on Friday for thyroid cancer.

Andrew DeMillo/AP


hide title

switch title

Andrew DeMillo/AP

Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders speaks to reporters at the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock, Feb. 22. The former White House press secretary underwent surgery on Friday for thyroid cancer.

Andrew DeMillo/AP

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas. Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor of Arkansas, underwent surgery on Friday for thyroid cancer.

Sanders announced she had surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed she had thyroid cancer.

“I had a successful operation today to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer free,” Sanders said in a statement released by her campaign. “I want to thank the doctors and nurses of Arkansas for their world class care, and my family and friends for their love, prayers and support.”

In Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins the GOP primary for governor.

National

In Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins the GOP primary for governor.

Sanders, 40, said she looks forward to returning to the campaign soon. Sanders’ last public event took place at an Arkansas Razorbacks football game on Saturday.

Sanders, who until 2019 was former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones. She is the daughter of former Governor Mike Huckabee.

Sanders, who has broken record-breaking fundraisers in the presidential race, is highly popular in the predominantly Republican state of Arkansas. Current Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is leaving office in January due to term limits.

Sanders’ doctor said in a statement that he expects her to be back on her feet within the next 24 hours. Dr. John R. Sims, surgeon at the CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, said Sanders will need radioactive iodine adjuvant treatment and long-term follow-up.

Sims said Sanders’ cancer was stage 1 papillary thyroid carcinoma, the most common type of thyroid cancer, and said she had an “excellent” prognosis.

“I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer-free and I don’t expect any of that to slow her down,” Sims said.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Reveals She's All With Trump In Memoir

Book Reviews

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Reveals She’s All With Trump In Memoir

During Sanders’ nearly two-year tenure in the White House, she scaled back her daily television briefings after repeatedly arguing with reporters and clashing over questions about her credibility. But she also earned the respect of reporters by working behind the scenes to develop relationships with the media.

Sanders was well known in Arkansas politics before she put forward her bid for governor, dating back to when she appeared in her father’s campaign ads. She ran the 2010 election for Senator John Boozman and served as an advisor to Senator Tom Cotton in 2014.

In the Arkansas presidential race, she is primarily concerned with national issues, promising to use the governor’s office to fight President Joe Biden and the “radical left.”

Previous articleThat’s what Gavin Newsom and his vigilante California flunkies want to do for news
Next articleBC Mining CEO resigns after two executives found guilty of manslaughter

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won’t sway them from Lt. Gov.

off Video Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won't sway...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Schools across the country can’t find enough resource officers

off Video Schools across the country can't find enough school resource officers...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘crimes against humanity’

closer Video Sanctuary cities are experiencing an immigration crisis Former Acting ICE...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Body of missing Orlando Rowing Club student found in Florida lake

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 16 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

College Football Week 3: Win $25,000 Jackpot Playing Fox Bet Super 6

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! College football Week 3...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Book banning in America: Censoring literature in the US is centuries old, but this time is different: experts

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 15 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News