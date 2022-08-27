New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At least one person was injured in a shooting at the County Fair in Fayetteville, Arkansas, late Friday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Washington County Fairgrounds at 10:30 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office already had several deputies working at the fairgrounds at the time of the incident, the Fayetteville Police Department wrote on Facebook.

One victim was located by officers and given first aid before being taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police department said the incident was not a random act of violence but an isolated incident.

“I think a lot of people are concerned that this was an active shooter situation and it wasn’t,” Sergeant Tony Murphy told Fox 24. “Preliminary reports lead us to believe that it was an altercation between two parties.”

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and has yet to be apprehended.

The incident remains under active investigation.