New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Arizona voters are wondering why national Republicans aren’t investing more money in his race, as polls show the race is narrowing.

Masters said in an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that he needs more “air cover” in the form of outside advertising and spending to be confident of victory in November.

“It’s not my place to ask, but I’ve heard it from the bottoms of Arizona [is], ‘Like, where’s DC? Why aren’t they investing, this race is so close,’ said Masters. “DC may be a few weeks behind, but I’m doing my job as a candidate.”

Masters said the race has gotten tighter after some polls show him and Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in a neck-and-neck race in the Grand Canyon State.

Blake Masters: Dems dodge talk of their failures, ‘ginned up outrage’ over abortion

“I think everybody is going to realize that Arizona is important and winnable,” he said.

Masters’ comments came when Fox News Digital asked if Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and national GOP groups were doing enough to push him to victory.

McConnell makes dire predictions about Republicans in Senate races, hints at ‘candidate quality’

The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), a super PAC close to McConnell, announced last month that it had cut nearly $8 million in advertising it had reserved in Arizona throughout Election Day. The move cut nearly half of what the super PAC had planned to spend on the race.

The SLF said this was no indication of Thiel’s candidacy, but a response to the changing midterm landscape. Super PACs, in particular, are choosing to pour money into Ohio and other states that Republicans think they must win to gain control of the majority.

“We’re keeping the door wide open in Arizona, but we want to move additional resources to other risky opportunities that have become increasingly competitive, as well as unexpected spending in Ohio,” said SLF President Steven Law. “We think the fundamentals of this election are strongly favoring Republicans, we’re looking at multiple ways to win the majority, and we’re going to invest heavily and strategically to achieve that goal.”

A source close to McConnell’s orbit said SLF still plans to spend $6 million between Election Day and Election Day. They noted that another McConnell group, One Nation, has already spent more than $5 million on the race.

SLF’s cut came less than a week after McConnell told an audience in his home state of Kentucky that the GOP’s chances of regaining the Senate majority were more difficult than initially expected.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I think the House is more likely to flip than the Senate,” McConnell said. “Senate races are different, they’re statewide. The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.”

As of July, Masters had raised $4.8 million of Kelly’s more than $52 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. This figure does not account for outside spending from super PACs and other groups that support candidates.

“We need as much help as we can,” Masters said. “There’s a David and Goliath type dynamic to this funding situation right now.”