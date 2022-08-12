Arizona won’t wait for the feds to start filling in border wall gaps

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma, officials said, after repeated, unfulfilled promises from Biden that they were acting to stop the migrants. Administration to block area.

Arizona’s move comes without an express permit on federal land, with state contractors beginning to move in 60-foot-long (18.3-meter-long) shipping containers and stacking two 9-foot-long (2.7-meter-high) containers. Containers on top of each other early Friday. They plan to complete the work within days and top the containers with 4 feet (1.2 meters) of razor wire, said Katie Ratliff, deputy chief of staff to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

The state plans to fill three gaps in the border wall totaling 3,000 feet (914.4 meters) in the coming weeks.

“The federal government is committed to doing this, but we can’t wait for them to act,” Ratliff said.

John Mennell, a spokesman for US Customs and Border Protection, said the agency had just learned of Arizona’s action and was “not ready to comment at this time.”

The move is the latest pushback from a Republican-led border state over Democratic President Joe Biden’s passive advocacy on immigration. This was immediately triggered by the announcement of the end of the “Stay in Mexico” program It was announced this week, Ducey’s top attorney, Annie Foster, said. That program requires asylum seekers to return to Mexico and wait for a court date, although thousands of migrants who entered the country have never returned.

Ducey is using $6 million of the $335 million the Legislature authorized in June to build virtual or physical fencing for the project. Along the Mexican border.

Ducey, who co-chairs the Republican Governors Association, and other GOP politicians have used border security as a powerful political foil in an election year. He packed his budget signing letter with criticism of Biden.

“Arizona cannot sit idly by as the Biden administration fails to do its job and protect our state and nation from the clear and present danger of an unsafe border,” Ducey’s letter said.

The Biden administration announced late last month that it had authorized the completion of a Trump-funded US-Mexico border wall near Yuma. The area has become one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings and they plan to fill four wide gaps. Arizona officials say they don’t know why there is a discrepancy between the three gaps they identified and the federal government’s plans.

During his campaign, Biden pledged to halt future wall construction, but the administration later agreed to some restrictions, citing security concerns. The Department of Homeland Security plans to close four wide gaps in the wall near Yuma to better protect migrants who could slide down the slope of the lower Colorado River or drown.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas authorized completion of the project near the Morelos Dam in July, a move that “reflects the administration’s priority to implement modern, effective border measures and improve safety and security along the Southwest border,” officials said. It was originally to be funded by the Department of Defense but will now be paid for out of Homeland Security’s 2021 budget.

Despite that promise, Arizona officials say no action has actually been taken to close the gaps. The federal government put the project up for bid this week, but that could take weeks or months.

Foster said he decided to take action despite the federal government’s later objections.

“At this point, we’re closing that gap and we’ll figure out the consequences as we go forward,” Foster said in a briefing for reporters. “But the bottom line is that the federal government has a responsibility to protect the states — it’s part of the treaty, it’s part of the Constitution. They failed to do that.”