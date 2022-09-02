New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two southwestern Arizona women convicted of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election are seeking a delay in their scheduled sentencing Thursday in Yuma as one of their attorneys died in the family.

Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for one of the women, Guillermina Fuentes, a school board member and former mayor of the border city of San Luis. Fuentes pleaded guilty to violating Arizona’s “ballot harvesting” law, which prohibits anyone other than a person’s relative, landlord or caretaker from returning a ballot.

Alma Juarez pleaded guilty to the same charge, but it was designated a misdemeanor after she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. She had the ballot Fuentes gave her at the polling place and threw it away. Her contract calls for a sentence of probation.

The probation department is also recommending that Fuentes be sentenced to probation.

Both were scheduled to appear before Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson on Thursday. Nelson’s assistant has told attorneys in the case that he intends to sentence “him” to 30 days in jail.

Fuentes’ attorneys had previously asked for a delay because she wanted to call two witnesses during a pre-sentence mitigation hearing and one of her attorneys was unavailable, but Nelson refused. That decision was appealed, but the Arizona Court of Appeals declined to hear the case.

This week, a family member of Fuentes’ Yuma attorney died, and funeral services are set for Thursday and Friday, prompting a new request to delay the sentencing. Nelson will formally consider that request at Thursday’s hearing.

Because the plea filed by Juarez requires her to cooperate with Fuentes’ state prosecution, she is asking for her sentence to be delayed.

Prosecutors in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office allege in court documents that Fuentes used her position in Democratic politics in San Luis to run a sophisticated operation to persuade voters to rally to her and, in some cases, fill out their ballots. But the crime she admitted to in court last month did not involve ballot stuffing or any broader effort.