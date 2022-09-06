New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An Arizona woman died last weekend while on a multi-day backpacking trip in Grand Canyon National Park.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail — about 1 mile from the confluence of Tappets Creek and the Colorado River — at about 7:30 a.m. local time Sunday.

Hiker Delphine Martinez, 59, of Window Rock, Arizona, became disoriented while hiking the trail and later passed out.

Fellow expedition members made unsuccessful resuscitation efforts.

Tennessee helicopter pilot dies in Mammoth Cave National Park

High temperatures in the Inner Canyon on Sunday topped 100 degrees.

The highest temperature at Phantom Ranch is about 115 degrees.

Grand Canyon National Park rangers are urging Grand Canyon visitors — especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers — to be prepared for extremely hot days in the coming weeks.

Canadian man dies in Olympic National Park

Temperatures on exposed portions of the trail can exceed 120 degrees in the shade.

Park Service rangers urge the public not to venture into the inner canyon during the heat of the day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“Hiking in extreme heat can cause serious health risks, including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia and death,” the park said in a statement.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The death is under investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.