A man is in custody after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper intentionally ran into a car driving the wrong way on a freeway.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Loop 101 in Tempe, officials said. The red Cadillac, driven by Isias Luis Llanos, 22, was reported traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road.

State troopers located the red Cadillac traveling southbound on northbound Loop 101 between Guadalupe and Baseline Road.

“The trooper intercepted and made the bold decision to ram the vehicle and successfully stopped it,” a news release said.

Both the driver and the jawan sustained minor injuries and have been admitted to hospital.

Llanos was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Jail for DUI, aggravated DUI-improper driving, DUI drugs, aggravated assault and endangerment.

Investigation is on.

