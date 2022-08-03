New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s too close to call in Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary, with former TV news anchor Cary Lake real estate developer and Arizona Board of Regents member Currin Taylor Robson leading by less than 12,000 votes.

As of Wednesday morning, Lake had 46.2% of the vote and Taylor Robeson had 44.5% of the vote in the Republican primary. Both women are seeking to succeed term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican.

The race has become somewhat of a proxy war between former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The former president endorsed Lake last year, a staunch supporter of Trump’s repeated and unproven claims that massive voter fraud led to his loss to President Biden in the 2020 election.

Go to the Fox News Election Center for the latest primary results

Two weeks ago, Pence endorsed Taylor Robson, who was also supported by Ducey.

Trump and Pence — likely rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — were both in Arizona on the same day a week and a half ago, headlining competing campaign events.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary will face Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in November, the leading contender for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in the one-term red state that has become a top general election battleground between the two majors. Parties.