Exclusive: An Arizona law enforcement advocacy group is calling on Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs to denounce two abortion advocacy organizations that support her campaign in support of the “defund the cops” movement.

In a letter from the Arizona Police Association (APA), obtained by Fox News Digital, the group expressed concern that Hobbs’ campaign was endorsed by organizations that support defending police, specifically Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America, and asked her instead. “Advocate” for the police if she becomes the state’s next governor.

The APA’s letter also departs from Planned Parenthood Arizona’s requirement that political candidates refuse contributions from law enforcement agencies or return such contributions to gain their support and approval. Planned Parenthood Arizona installed that requirement after the organization’s board voted unanimously in July 2020 in favor of its implementation.

NARAL, an abortion advocacy organization, endorsed Hobbs last month and called for “defunding the police and investing in black communities,” a move that goes hand-in-hand.

“Our association is concerned that your campaign has been endorsed by two groups that openly support “police cheating” programs and are against the law enforcement community,” APA President Justin Harris wrote in a Sept. 13 letter to Hobbs.

“We ask that you strongly condemn these organizations’ stances on deceiving the police. If the people of Arizona elect you to be our next governor, APA assures you that you will advocate — and work with us — to improve public safety,” he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Hobbs campaign for comment on the APA letter but did not receive a response. she has, According to AxiosShe said she does not support cutting police budgets, but is still committed to making sure Arizonans have access to abortion.

Hobbs will face Republican gubernatorial candidate Cary Lake in a closely watched race in the general election. Lake has been a staunch supporter of law enforcement throughout her campaign and has said abortion should be regulated at the state level, despite her personal opposition.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Lake for comment and received a response from the nominee blasting Hobbs’ approach to policing and law enforcement.

“Katie Hobbs is a radical BLM activist who has turned in her badge and vowed to defund the police to appease her extreme, left-wing base,” Lake said.

“She cannot be trusted to keep Arizona communities safe. The last thing our state needs to do when it comes to dealing with Biden’s crime wave is the police. I am proud to be endorsed by our heroes in blue and I will always have their backs, as they always have ours,” she added.

The Fox News Power Rankings rated the Arizona gubernatorial race a “toss up.” The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8.