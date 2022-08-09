New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Arizona’s police chief says there are “no borders” right now as illegal immigrants and drugs flood his community.

Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez joined “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday about what has become an “epidemic” and that his city must deal with a wave of fentanyl trafficking to prevent drugs from endangering the lives of its citizens.

“The technology at the border for Customs and Border Protection is far-reaching, far beyond the innovations that these cartels have. But we’re trying to slow that down as we go forward,” he told Bill Hemmer.

Rep. Myra Flowers, R-Texas, Southern border says “status quo” “cannot stand” as new Congresswoman introduces her first legislation aimed at establishing border operations hub

“My first bill, the Advanced Border Coordination Act, is exactly what I came to Washington to do: to address issues that affect my constituents and the district,” Flores said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “The status quo on border security cannot continue.”

“Regardless of what this administration says, our borders are not secure — this bill will fix that and law enforcement agencies will work together to stop illegal immigration,” she said.

Bermudez said the increase in fentanyl has created an “epidemic” because overdoses are on the rise.

As a result, its officers always have to carry Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of overdoses. Bermudez said he never thought the drug problem would reach this level.

“I’ve been in this business for 38 years. I never thought I’d see the day when our officers save the lives of people who are overdosing.”

