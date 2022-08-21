New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Phoenix are searching for a woman accused of robbing several Circle K gas stations across the city at gunpoint.

Between Aug. 3 and 4, the woman walked into four Circle Ks, demanded money and pointed a black handgun at clerks behind the store counter. Fox 10.

Law enforcement non-profit Silent Witness said police believe the same person is committing the crimes.

“Investigators believe the same suspect is committing these crimes and are seeking any information regarding these incidents,” a statement from Silent Witness read.

Police describe the suspect as a 5’5″, 120-pound Hispanic or white woman in her mid-20s with dark hair and tattoos on her left arm.

People with information on the suspect are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.