New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday when their vehicle slid off a cliff during an off-roading tour in a Colorado mountain.

Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, were killed along with their driver Don Fehad, 72, when their 2022 Jeep Gladiator went off the edge of Ore County Road 361, also known as Camp Bird Road, and onto the ground. got off 110 feet down, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The vehicle, owned by Colorado West Jeep, fell and then rolled down a 142-foot rocky embankment, throwing Fehad before reaching its summit. Officials have expressed the possibility that the accident took place between 11 am and 12 pm on Monday.

Double to $10 thousand to find the Nevada horse killer

All three died on the spot. Both women were nurses at Yuma Regional Medical Center. Perez

“Our YRMC family is shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of colleagues,” Kathleen Wolff, YRMC chaplain and spiritual care manager, said in a statement to Fox News. “Losing two beautiful caregivers is a tremendous loss. Our grief as an organization is immeasurable.”

Both worked as registered nurses in the outpatient surgery department while Robles was assigned to the intensive care unit, the hospital said. Fox News has reached out to the women’s family members and the Colorado State Patrol.

“We know they are in the merciful hands of our Lord because, being a nurse herself, she had healing hands in every life she touched,” Diana Figueroa wrote in announcing both deaths on Facebook.

Fehad worked at Colorado West Jeep Rentals and Tours and was known for his “quirky, genuine way” with passengers, the Ore County Plaindealer reported.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The official cause of death of the three deceased is still pending. Ouray County Coroner Colleen Hollenbeck told Fox News that the autopsy could take up to four weeks to complete.

This was the second fatal accident this month. On September 5, an Arizona man died after an ATV flipped and fell off Imogene Pass, according to the newspaper.