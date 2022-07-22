New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Yuma, Arizona Mayor Douglas Nichols (R) said Friday on “Fox & Friends” that he sees declining morale among Border Patrol agents, raising alarm about large gaps in the border wall.

FBI Warns Traffickers Are Holding Immigrants for $10,000 Ransom in Texas Stash House After Clearing Mexico Border

Douglas Nicholls: What they really are The focus is on border security, they signed up for everything, to secure the border, not to process immigration. And so they are Constant disappointment. Morale is a challenge because they can’t do the job they signed up for. So really at this point, the administration has put in place a lot of policies to expedite processing people, which helps prevent backlogs in the community but doesn’t deter people from coming. We really need to make those efforts to discourage, which really comes down to enforcement.

Check out the full interview below: