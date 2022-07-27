New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Arizona mother lost her hair permanently after receiving radiation to treat a recurring benign brain tumor four years ago.

Known for her full head of strawberry blonde locks, Melanie Shah’s son embarked on a two-year journey to give her the ultimate gift: a new head of hair.

Matt Shah, 27, who began his mission in early 2020, grew his hair 12 inches before cutting it off and paying a company to make a wig.

It was a gift the mother of six could never recognize.

“When you wear hats everywhere, you just stick out like a sore thumb,” she said. “I don’t mind being sick, but I really like looking sick.”

Melania had been battling a tumor on her pituitary gland since 2003. According to the Mayo Clinic, a. Pituitary tumor It is produced in the pituitary gland at the base of the brain and can cause changes in one’s hormone levels.

Although the tumor was benign, “it was in the wrong place and destroying vitals, so you can’t let it stay there,” Melanie said.

After her first diagnosis, she underwent neurosurgery. Three years later, the tumor returned and she had to undergo another surgery.

In 2017, when the tumor returned for a third time, Melanie said she underwent radiation to prevent the tumor from growing and eventually shrinking it.

However, the Arizona mother said there are permanent side effects.

“About three months after the radiation, I started losing all my hair, which I didn’t know would happen,” she said. “And the doctor said it wouldn’t come back.”

Matt told Fox Business that he had always had the idea of ​​growing his hair for his mother.

During one of his school breaks, he reportedly turned to his mother and said, “Maybe I’ll grow it for you.”

“Then it’s like it clicked: Well, why not me?” he added.

However, while attending Brigham Young University, he was unable to grow his hair due to the school’s dress and grooming standards.

In March 2020, he was finally able to begin, while completing the rest of his senior year of college at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I knew it was a big ask and… there might be times when it’s not practical for his career or sports or relationships,” Melanie said.

At the end of March 2022, when it was finally time to cut his hair, Melanie said she broke down in tears.

“The kindness, compassion and sacrifice from Matt is truly spectacular,” she said. “He has shown so much love and care.”

The 27-year-old then sent the hair to Compassionate Creations, a small business in Newport Beach, Calif., that specializes in creating custom wigs for anyone experiencing hair loss.

“There are a lot of places where you can cut your hair and donate it, but there are very few companies that will take your donated hair and make a wig for you,” Melanie said.

By mid-June, the hair finally came in and for the first time in four years, Melania – sporting her son’s long strawberry blonde locks – looked like herself again.

“The world is just seeing that project come to fruition and seeing how well it turned out,” Matt said.