type here...
TOP STORIES Arizona Hypertension Primary Focused on Abortion
TOP STORIES

Arizona Hypertension Primary Focused on Abortion

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

After several nights of abortion rights protests, security fences and barbed wire surround the Arizona State Capitol on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Phoenix.

Ross D. Franklin/AP


hide title

toggle signature

Ross D. Franklin/AP

After several nights of abortion rights protests, security fences and barbed wire surround the Arizona State Capitol on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Phoenix.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

PHOENIX. There is a lot of confusion about what is legal in Arizona when it comes to post abortion. Rowe vs Wade.

Arizona has an abortion law that dates back to the 1800s, decades before it became a state. The debate surrounding this law has drawn attention to the race for state attorney general.

This law prohibits abortion with very few exceptions, and it has never been repealed. But the state also has a number of more recent laws restricting abortion in other ways. For example, this year the state legislature passed a law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. So the question is, what laws should ISPs follow?

The current Arizona Attorney General, Republican Mark Brnovich, says the old ban on territorial days is enforceable. But Brnovic’s term is coming to an end, so both sides are now really focused on who will replace him and what the AH’s next interpretation of the Arizona law will be.

There are six candidates on the Republican side, all of whom have said they plan to enforce state laws that restrict abortion.

On the Democratic side, there is only one unopposed candidate who says that any restrictions on abortion in Arizona violate the state constitution, which guarantees a person’s right to privacy.

At the moment, most abortions have already been stopped in Arizona. The current Attorney General of Arizona is trying to enforce the state’s 19th-century ban, but the issue has stalled in court. Planned Parenthood and other providers don’t want to risk it while the law is still unclear. There are already reports of California clinics receiving a large influx of patients from Arizona.

Previous articleVermont man accused of killing mother at sea will remain in prison, judge rules
Next articleStreet cat: regional talisman or threat?

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Jacoby Brissett ‘ready to go’ as Browns starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson’s suspension

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Vanilla is anything but ordinary: Here are 5 unexpected products that contain this spice

closer Video Fox & Friends: Celebrating National Ice Cream Day Friendly's CEO...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Live primaries updates: Voters head to the polls in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Washington

Few primary days will be as consequential as the August 2 election this year.That's because the upcoming presidential race...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

‘If the time comes, I’ll be ready’: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn opens up on coaching aspirations

OXNORD, Calif. - Dan Quinn has a notebook.He calls it his Cliff's Notes-version notebook, a handwritten vision from...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Doctor: Biden’s Covid symptoms return ‘in good spirits’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's "loose cough" has returned as he faces a rebound case of COVID-19,...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Street cat: regional talisman or threat?

Zeke, a white and gray shorthair cat with a penchant for hunting rats, is known in his Boston...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News