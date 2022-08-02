Arizona Hypertension Primary Focused on Abortion

Enlarge this image toggle signature Ross D. Franklin/AP

PHOENIX. There is a lot of confusion about what is legal in Arizona when it comes to post abortion. Rowe vs Wade.

Arizona has an abortion law that dates back to the 1800s, decades before it became a state. The debate surrounding this law has drawn attention to the race for state attorney general.

This law prohibits abortion with very few exceptions, and it has never been repealed. But the state also has a number of more recent laws restricting abortion in other ways. For example, this year the state legislature passed a law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. So the question is, what laws should ISPs follow?

The current Arizona Attorney General, Republican Mark Brnovich, says the old ban on territorial days is enforceable. But Brnovic’s term is coming to an end, so both sides are now really focused on who will replace him and what the AH’s next interpretation of the Arizona law will be.

There are six candidates on the Republican side, all of whom have said they plan to enforce state laws that restrict abortion.

On the Democratic side, there is only one unopposed candidate who says that any restrictions on abortion in Arizona violate the state constitution, which guarantees a person’s right to privacy.

At the moment, most abortions have already been stopped in Arizona. The current Attorney General of Arizona is trying to enforce the state’s 19th-century ban, but the issue has stalled in court. Planned Parenthood and other providers don’t want to risk it while the law is still unclear. There are already reports of California clinics receiving a large influx of patients from Arizona.