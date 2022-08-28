New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A hiker in Arizona was found dead Saturday after becoming separated from his group when they ran out of water and became dehydrated, authorities said.

The four hikers, a 63-year-old woman, a 61-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, had set out earlier in the day from Sarah Park in Mohave County. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said.

The group ran out of water, showed signs of heat exhaustion and were unable to reach the trailhead, officials said. Rescuers were called to search for the missing group and three climbers were found.

A 63-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were taken to immediate medical care, while a 61-year-old man was taken back to the command post, the rescue service said.

Grand Canyon visitor falls to death, body found 200 feet below park’s North Rim

The hikers told rescuers that the 31-year-old man had abandoned them when they called 911 to find the trailhead. According to officials, he was already dehydrated and exhausted when he left.

Rescue teams continue to search the park’s trail system by ground and air overnight. The man’s body was found on a marked trail in the desert at midnight on Saturday, the manhunt ended.

Officials said the group was visiting from out of town and was unfamiliar with the difficult trails and the increased danger of hiking in the heat of the summer day.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The 31-year-old man’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No update on the condition of the three rescued climbers was immediately available.