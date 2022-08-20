New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Cary Lake has promised to declare an “invasion” of the southern border if elected to lead the state in November, one of several aggressive steps she plans to take to combat the raging immigration crisis.

The former news anchor, backed by Trump, secured the Republican nomination earlier this month in a state hit hard by the migrant crisis. Recent data obtained by Fox News has seen a 242% increase in Yuma sector encounters so far this fiscal year.

With the crisis in both Arizona and Texas, Lake joined a growing number of voices calling for an invasion of the southern border, which proponents argued would give the governor additional powers to deal with the crisis under the Constitution.

“This is the biggest invasion we’ve had on our homeland since the founding of this country,” Lake said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “So we call it what it is.

“It’s also important to call this out in relation to our policy. We’re going to exercise our inherent powers to defend ourselves against attack by the federal government under Article I, Section 10 of the US Constitution, instead of denying them their guarantees to protect us under the Guarantee Clause, Article IV, Section IV.

“So we issue a declaration of invasion and we take the powers granted to us in the US Constitution and we take care of the problem at our border.”

The movement for occupation declarations has been raging since the beginning of the crisis, started by former Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought and former Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, both now at the Center for Renewing America.

They pointed to language in the Constitution that allows states to “engage in war” when they are “actually occupied or in imminent danger not acknowledged late” without Congressional approval.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued a legal opinion Declaring the crisis an invasion, the US Constitution argued that the definition of “invasion” was not limited to hostile foreign states and could include “hostile non-state actors”.

Meanwhile, in Texas, several county officials issued their own statements. So far, neither Abbott nor Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have made an official invasion announcement, meaning Lake’s declaration of governorship next year would be the first move by a border governor.

“A lot of people in Arizona are very concerned about the number of people coming in,” she told Fox News Digital.

“They’re taking jobs, and they’re cutting wages for our middle class. And no leader is interested in doing something serious about it and standing up for the people of their state. That’s going to change in January. ’23 when I take office. We’re going to put the needs of our Arizona residents first.”

Vaught, at the Center for Renewing America, welcomed Lake’s pledge to declare an invasion.

“Americans should be thrilled that Curry Lake committed to announcing the attack on Day 1 in office,” Vote said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “With the Biden administration committed to an open border, the onus is on border governors to protect their people.”

Lake’s border policy calls for a declaration of invasion along with an interstate compact with “like-minded states” to work together and share resources, including creating a border security force dedicated to arresting, detaining and returning illegal immigrants. Lake also seeks to invalidate federal regulations on border enforcement.

Republican Governor Ducey deployed the National Guard and recently began filling gaps in the border wall with welded shipping containers. The lake wants to increase the National Guard presence and complete the border wall. She has vowed to veto any budget that does not include the funds.

“The federal government has canceled contracts and abandoned materials sitting on the border. So we’re going to redefine them as abandoned, take them back and use them to complete the wall,” she said. “I want to get President Trump’s border wall project done. I believe … there’s somewhere between 20 and 27 miles left and I think we can get it done quickly.”

the lake Promotion page She lists a long list of sweeping border policies she wants to implement. Lake wants to create a criminal illegal alien database and special border court, and also to strip state funding from municipalities that declare themselves “sanctuary” jurisdictions. Her plan would allow law enforcement to arrest illegal immigrants and traffickers for trespassing, and expand the National Guard’s mission to destroy cartel tunnels and shoot down drones from Mexico.

She also wants to ensure she has “full operational control” of the border and take additional steps to target criminal cartels facilitating the massive flow of deadly illegal fentanyl into the United States. Her plan includes a carveout that would allow law enforcement to seize cartel property.

“We’re going to ask the Legislature to amend our civil asset forfeiture law to allow law enforcement broader authority to crack down on cartel activity,” Lake told Fox. “We call them what they are – terrorist organizations and we go after them like we go after terrorists.”

However, she was less enthused by moves by Ducey and Abbott to send busloads of immigrants to Washington, DC and New York City, calling it a “cute, fun photo op.”

“But I’m not for taking people who are here illegally, putting them on buses and transporting them around this country. That’s what Joe Biden would do,” she said. “This is what Joe Biden is doing. We’re moving more people into the country who shouldn’t be here and making it harder to identify them. So I’m not for that.”

However, she said she was amused by New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ outrage.

“I think it gets our point across, and I enjoy seeing the mayor of New York freaking out about it. And it’s like, ‘Okay, now you know what we’re doing.’ Additional people should be stopped from crossing that border’.