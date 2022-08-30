New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona arrived in Taiwan to begin his trade mission to the island territory and nearby ally South Korea.

The impromptu visit will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu Zhou-shih and US Ambassador Philip Seth Goldberg.

Ducey’s mission is to foster trade relations between Arizona and Taiwan, with a special emphasis on semiconductor manufacturing.

“Arizona has excellent relationships with Taiwan and the Republic of Korea,” Ducey said. “The aim of this trade mission is to take these relations to the next level – to strengthen them, expand them and ensure that they are mutually beneficial.”

Two Chinas? SEN Blackburn calls Taiwan an ‘independent country’ on island tour

“Arizona has strong economic partnerships rooted in areas such as technology and manufacturing — specifically in the semiconductor industry,” Ducey said. “It is a privilege to be in Taiwan again and to visit our partners in the Republic of Korea. Reiterate our shared values ​​and strengths. We look forward to building on the many opportunities ahead.”

Ducey’s visit is just the latest in a veritable parade of US lawmakers to Taiwan.

China has made threats against mainland Taiwan since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island earlier this month — the highest-ranking member of the federal government to visit in more than two decades.

The People’s Republic of China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, a relatively narrow sea between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. China’s military has frequently sent aircraft into the area, testing Taiwan’s air defense zone.

US, Allies Send Thousands of Troops to Indo-Pacific Military Drills as China Continues Aggression in Taiwan

China considers Taiwan part of Chinese territory, but the island’s government rejects those claims and since 1949 has operated as a self-governing democracy, officially known as the Republic of China.

Two US Navy warships passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday for the first time since Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan.

The Navy said the cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam were involved in the operation. Such operations usually take eight to 12 hours to complete.

Click here to get the Fox News app

US warships, as well as allies such as Britain and Canada, have sailed through the strait in recent years, angering the Chinese government, which views Taiwan as its own territory.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken contributed to this report.