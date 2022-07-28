Arizona GOP gubernatorial hopeful Karin Robeson blasts ‘cheating’ Kari Lake ahead of primary: ‘an opportunist’

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karyn Robeson slammed her opponent, Kari Lake, ahead of Tuesday’s election, calling her a “fraud,” a “fake” and a “fantasy actress” as she turned from being an anti-Trump Republican to singing. Appreciation of the former President for trying to win the party’s nomination for the governorship.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Robeson detailed why Lake was a “great choice” to face Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs in November’s general election, citing her experience as a business owner and community servant. Reasons why primary voters should pick her on Election Day.

“I’m a great choice because I don’t need on-the-job training. I would tell voters if you want to see what that looks like, look at Kamala Harris. It’s not pretty,” Robson said, comparing Lake. , former journalist to gaffe-prone Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I bring to the table 30 years of experience on important issues that matter to Arizona. I bring 30 years of experience as an executive, as a small business owner, as an attorney, as a signatory on both sides. Paycheck, a reputation for pulling people together, bringing people together to solve complex problems. ,” she added.

Salmon’s endorsement of Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karin Taylor Robeson

When asked about her chances of coming out on top in a race that has seen Lake, former President Donald Trump, with a consistent lead in polls, Robeson argued that she is on the upswing and pointed to recent polls that show she is off. distance

“I feel great … I can tell you that right now I’d rather be me than my opponent, because we started this year at zero, but now we’re neck and neck,” she said. “And with each passing day, as more and more people learn about the real Kari Lake, they realize that she’s really a fraud, a fake. She’s not who she says she is. She’s a great actress, I’ll give her that, but everyday. People are coming my way.”

Last week, Fox News Digital broke the story of Lake sharing an anti-Trump “Not My President” meme on Facebook days before his inauguration in January 2017. Robeson claims that she was an early supporter of Trump during his first run. The White House in 2016.

Despite the revelations, Lake has maintained her support for Trump, who first endorsed her in the race last year. However, his continued support did not deter Robeson, who vowed to defend her record as president as she pointed to other endorsements she has received, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Separate rally for Pence, Trump headlines Republican gubernatorial candidates Robeson, Lake

Robson apparently blasted Lake for flip-flopping, claiming voters were “waking up” and deciding to support her.

“It’s very revealing of who she is. I believe she’s an opportunist … she didn’t show up until after Joe Biden was announced as president and he was out of office,” she said. “So I think people are waking up to that fact coming out. And that’s why my numbers are where they are and that’s why we’re going to win this race.”

Robson argued that her experience of community involvement, as well as her professional experience as a lawyer and business owner, would help her defeat Hobbs in the general election because it showed her ability to “bring people together” across party lines.

She then emphasized the importance of expanding actions already taken by the Arizona Legislature on education, including banning the teaching of critical race theories, expanding school choice for parents, and improving teacher pay.

“Our Legislature has greatly expanded school choice options for every student in our state. I will not only support it, I will expand it. We want to pay our teachers the way we want because we want to do better for our kids,” Robson said.

“I believe that competition will increase quality, decrease costs, but parents will be able to choose. If a teacher is teaching CRT or anything close to it, they can pull their child out of school. And teach them real facts about American history, real facts about the exceptional nature of our country. Put in a school that teaches facts,” she said.

“Arizona will lead the way. We’ll show the rest of the country how to do it, and our kids deserve no less,” she added.

