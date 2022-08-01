New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Arizona GOP candidate Tanya Contreras Wheeles joined “Fox & Friends First” Monday to say she believes Democrats will receive a “wake-up call” this November that Latino votes are not taken for granted.

Tanya Contreras Wheelless: Faith and family were central to my upbringing and especially faith here in District 4 in Arizona. We have large faith communities here. And so when the Democrats start attacking God, they really miss the boat when they start attacking those of us who are people of faith. What they are saying is we are not for you. And they’re so used to the Latino community, like we said, falling in line and Vote for them That they didn’t have to wake up. Well, they’re about to get a big one A wake-up call this November. And I believe that people are done with rhetoric. They are done pandering. They want results. And they want to align themselves with a party whose values ​​reflect their own. And that is the Republican Party. We are the party of faith and family and we will spread that message far and wide.

