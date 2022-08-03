The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday ordered a Republican candidate to stop soliciting voters to replace government-issued pens at polling stations.

In a cease and desist letter, the county attorney’s office asked Gail Golek, a candidate for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, to immediately retract the social media posts.

“As you well know, theft of any kind is illegal,” Deputy County Attorney Joseph La Rue said in the letter, which was emailed to Golek just after 11 a.m.

“Furthermore promoting the theft of quick-drying ink pens specifically recommended for voting on election day is a deliberate attempt to interfere with election administration,” he wrote.

Golek, a Scottsdale real estate agent who has previously spewed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, denied telling voters to steal pens. She said she told them to bring their own blue-ink pens to vote.

“It was never really about the theft,” she said in an interview with the Arizona Republic. “The pen is being used against us. … I encourage you to protect our vote.”

Golek posted the county attorney’s letter on Twitter, saying it’s ironic that the county is more concerned about pen theft than making sure ballots can’t be altered. She said the letter “doesn’t matter to me. It doesn’t affect me.”

Voters reacting to conspiracy claims about Penn from at least two polling stations on Tuesday.

Poll workers at two stations reported stolen pens after Golek advised voters not to use them because, she said, the ink can be changed.

Golek asked followers on Twitter to switch to Pentel pens and use blue ink. Pentel pens, she said, “can insert votes that look like felt tip pens.”

Penn disputes are not new in Maricopa County. The thefts come two years after unsubstantiated allegations about government-issued Sharpies during the 2020 election. False claims that ballots cast by voters using pens will be disqualified have been repeatedly refuted by election officials.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said the thefts are “nothing unusual” and “most people behave.”

Replacements are available at polling stations but Richer warns that blue or black ballpoint pens can gum up election machines used to process ballots. This can cause delays while machines are cleaned and non-approved ink dries.

Election staff provide voters with felt-tip markers to use at the polls because they dry quickly. Officials say that’s important because ballots cast in person on Election Day don’t have much time to dry before they’re put into tabulation machines.

Of the two polling places that reported the theft — Desert Hills Community Church of the Nazarene in Phoenix and Faith Baptist Church in Glendale — the Board of Supervisors is not in District 2, where Golek is running.

She is running against three other Republicans, including incumbent Tom Galvin, who was appointed to replace former Supervisor Steve Chukri. Chukri resigned in 2021 after being caught on tape slandering voter fraud and other supervisors following the November 2020 election.

Golek said votes marked with a Pentel pen can be altered in the verification or decision process when officials certify the votes.

As evidence for her claim, Golek pointed to a video of a ballot she said was shown to have been altered as it was detected by voting machines in Georgia. She said a “Trump only” ballot was changed to a vote for Libertarian candidate Joe Jorgensen.

Golek also pointed to the claims of Jovan Pulitzer, an inventor and conspiracy theorist who has spread misinformation about the 2020 election.

“If I had to put my faith in anybody, it would be a Pulitzer on government,” she said. “We know the (2020) election was stolen.”

Golek could not say who would benefit from switching votes in Tuesday’s primary. She said the country was engaged in an “information war” with the government and the media.

“I don’t know why,” she said. “I don’t need to know why.”

Golek said even if she wins, she will question the results of Tuesday’s primary.

“I still want an audit,” she said. “I do not believe in the results of this election.”

In its letter, the county attorney’s office said Golek could face legal consequences.

“We reserve the right to take any legal action necessary to protect the integrity of the election and the people’s right to vote.”

