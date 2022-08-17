New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Arizona firefighters rescued more than two dozen people, including three children and an infant, who were stranded at a low-water crossing in the Coronado National Forest Friday evening, officials said.

The Tucson Fire Department said the rescue took place at Bear Canyon in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area in the Coronado National Forest.

The department’s technical rescue team assisted US Forest Service and Pima County search and rescue crews to get 21 adults, three children and an infant trapped on the other side of a flooded low-water crossing.

Crews decided a ladder rescue was the best option and were able to lower the ladder in ladder 7 in the fast-moving water, officials said.

Fire officials shared a video and photos of the baby being carried up the ladder and other people helping him down the ladder to safety.

According to the department, all those trapped were able to cross safely and no injuries were reported.

“Another day in the life for the #TucsonFire!” The department wrote on Facebook.

According to Arizona Public Media, southern Arizona is experiencing monsoon rains.