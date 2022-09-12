New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Arizona’s left-leaning attorney general candidate is seeking to lead the nation’s third-largest prosecutor’s office, and many of her campaign staff have backed defending the police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts.

Julie Gunnigal, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is running to take the reins of the prosecutor’s office while running on a progressive platform that includes the investigation of police officers by an independent unit in use of force cases, her campaign website said.

Gunnigle’s pledge to target law enforcement follows her past rhetoric against officers and their communities. Gunnigle expressed support for stripping and reallocating their funding, including diverting at least $25 million away from the Phoenix Police Department.

Asked about her stance on the movement two years ago, Gunnigle said “Arizonans don’t want militarized policing” and said she was a proponent of ’25 Saves Phoenix Lives,’ a strategic reinvestment plan that would divert $25 million. Police force

“You know, I’ve been listening to this moment and standing with the people who are protesting, and I think the voice here is loud and clear: Arizonans don’t want militarized policing . . . so, I’m a proponent of ’25 Saves. Phoenix Lives,’ which goes into youth and mental health programs. $25 million dollars reinvested,” she said in a March 2020 interview with The Appeal posted on Facebook.

Months later, Gunniggle fielded the question of whether she would support cutting police budgets at the City Council level, or whether she would support such calls. In response, she doubled down on supporting initiatives that harness local law enforcement resources.

Gunnigle also said it was “reprehensible” to “take endorsements and take money” from police unions and officers. The Arizona Democrat, meanwhile, wants to defund and abolish school resource officers.

“We’ve detained more of our youth as well as our adults, but we’ve also done it very poorly with the addition of SROs in our schools,” she said in a June 2020 interview.

“So, one of the things I focus on is: What is the role of law enforcement in our schools? And I propose eliminating SROs and redirecting that money back to school counselors. Too many of our students go to schools without counselors or nurses, and they should be the first line responders when it comes to solving student problems.”

Gunnigal has surrounded herself with anti-cop campaigners in her quest to become Maricopa County’s top prosecutor, videos and social media posts show.

Bruce Franks Jr., her campaign manager, advocated abolishing the police and said, according to his posts, that “the police are conspiring to kill their constituents.”

“F—– Stop trying to reform the police! Defund and abolish it!” He posted on Facebook in April 2021. “When we say defund the police, why the f— your rebuttals don’t make sense,” he wrote on Facebook that same month.

Franks, a Democratic Missouri state representative from 2016 to 2019, has previously recorded rap videos about shooting people. The Daily Caller reported In 2017

“If they snitch I let them go, I put a shotty on their body, send them straight to the Reverend! I put them in a body cast, put them in a body bag, tie them to a Chrysler bag, then it’s a body drag!” Franks freestyle raps in a video. “Speak my name, and he shall be killed!”

Maricopa County campaign finance records show Franks has raised more than $28,000 from Gunnigal’s campaign. According to state business filings, Blake Printing, which Franks incorporated, was paid $4,285 by Gunnigle’s committee in 2021. Local records show Franks earned $24,000 directly for consulting services.

Gunnigle’s campaign spokesman Dan Penich-Thacker also supported the defund movement and called Arizona police officers a “national embarrassment” and a “threat.”

“Now–immediately, in your next vote–we need a culture change. We need job changes. We need huge budget cuts and reallocations to social services, mental health care and community services that we really need,” Penich said at the June 2022 Tempe City Council meeting. Thacker said.

“We need you to hold the department accountable to show your residents that you truly care that our police force is a national disgrace and a threat to many in our community for its failures and abuses,” she said.

At the meeting, Penich-Thacker said she was “appalled” by the Tempe Police Department, which she accused of having a culture of “misconduct, negligence, abuse of power and murder” after 14 officer-involved shootings in 2019. Arizona Central reports 19-year-old Antonio Ecker, who was killed while fleeing with a 1911 airsoft gun.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she served as an advisory board member on the civilian review board that oversees the Tempe Police Department. The Gunnigal campaign paid Penich-Thacker $4,600 for consulting services.

“Julie Gunnigal does not have a platform of defunding the police and states that the county attorney has no role in the allocation of the law enforcement budget in Maricopa County,” Penich-Thatcher told Fox News Digital.

“She supports the individual First Amendment rights of all Americans, including staff and volunteers,” Penich-Thatcher said in response to questions about her anti-police views.

The Gunnigle campaign also disbursed $6,000 in consulting payments to Sophia Carrillo Doll, a progressive activist and field staffer. Like others, she supports defending police and has called Phoenix police “trash,” according to tweets.

“Billions of dollars are spent on policing, but public education is completely underfunded,” she wrote in July 2020. “Defunding the police is not abolishing the police, it’s allocating those funds to services that our communities need, especially our black and brown communities. #DefundThePolice”

Additionally, in July, Carrillo tweeted that he wanted to abolish the Dahl police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gunnigle is trying his second shot at landing the Maricopa County attorney’s office after narrowly losing the 2020 election. In the 2020 race, her campaign paid $354,000 to E Street Group, a consulting firm co-owned by Tim Mynette, husband of Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, records show.

Mynet expressed his unwavering support for Gunniggle after her defeat.

“[Julie Gunnigle] You ran a spirited campaign that will make you and all Arizonans proud,” Mynette tweeted after her loss. “I am heartbroken by these results, but the courage, strength and class you have shown is extraordinary. Count me among your supporters for life in whatever you decide to do.”

Gunnigle faces Republican acting Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a special election this November.