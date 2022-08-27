New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

US Customs and Border Protection agents seized approximately $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills Wednesday evening.

The seizure occurred when agents stopped a white Chevy Equinox in the Tuscon, Arizona area and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noted that the female driver “was visibly nervous when she was questioned.” According to officials, there was another woman in the car and both are American citizens.

CBP agents then searched the vehicle with her consent, and found three bags containing packages wrapped in black tape, in addition to the axles being coated in grease, according to the government agency.

It was later determined that the 340 packages of fentanyl pills weighed a total of 187 pounds and were worth an estimated $4.3 million.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, there were enough fentanyl pills to potentially kill 42,410,900 people.

The female driver of the car faces arraignment on drug charges and the case has been turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the press release said.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said CBP agents’ efforts to keep drugs off the streets are saving lives.

“I am grateful for the incredible work of Border Patrol agents in keeping drugs off our streets,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone. “Their efforts will save lives and increase safety.”

Michael Humphreys, director of the Nogales Port of Entry, tweeted Wednesday that Border Patrol agents found 14,000 fentanyl pills stuffed into a pair of crutches that were being used by pedestrians.

“Approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches to CBP officers at Nogales POE by a pedestrian. During investigation, CBP officer found crutches to be heavy. K9 and x-ray examination confirmed suspicions,” Humphries tweeted.