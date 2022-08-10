New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Border agents in Arizona apprehended more than 70 migrant children on Tuesday. – Concerns have been raised about the threat of human trafficking along the US-Mexico border.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents encountered the group near Sasabe, Arizona — a town just steps from the southern border. The party was composed mostly of Guatemalan citizens.

The group consisted of 88 people, including seven adults. Of the 81 children caught, 71 were not accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The major encounter was announced on Twitter by Chief Border Patrol Agent John Modlin.

“Smugglers are crossing large groups of children along the #Southwest border,” Maudlin wrote on Twitter.

The border crisis has intensified over the past year, as large groups of migrants have been apprehended at the border in record numbers. Border Patrol numbers say there were more than 1.6 million encounters in fiscal year 2021, the highest number ever.

The increase in migrants often leads to smugglers and drug traffickers trying to take advantage of asylum seekers – making the journey extremely unsafe for children.

The encounter comes amid a move by the Biden administration on Monday to end the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy. The Department of Homeland Security stated this policy – which requires asylum-seekers to appear in Mexico for a US immigration court hearing – will end “quickly and orderly”.