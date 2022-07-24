New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Border Patrol agents in Arizona have arrested two United States citizens for allegedly smuggling five Mexican nationals across the southern border while also possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“Tucson Station agents responded to Sasabe, AZ after border camera operators observed suspected criminal activity,” said Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin of the Tucson Sector of the US Border Patrol. Tweeted on Saturday.

Modlin added, “Two US citizens arrested for trying to smuggle five Mexican citizens. A loaded firearm along with a small amount of meth and fentanyl were seized. #teamwork.”

Maudlin has also posted photos from the incident showing a gun and pills he says are illegal drugs.

The United States Border Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

As the fentanyl crisis spirals out of control along the southern border, and Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator Ann Milgram recently called on Mexico to do more to stop illegal drug trafficking.

“We know that the vast, vast majority of it is coming from Mexico, and we know that it’s being openly synthesized,” Milgram said during an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” on Friday.

“Last year we lost 107,622 Americans,” she explained. These two cartels are primarily responsible for the fentanyl and methamphetamine flooding the United States and killing people.”

The Border Patrol announced that more than 200,000 illegal immigrants were encountered in June, down from May’s all-time high of 239,000 but representing the fourth consecutive month of more than 200,000 encounters.