US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in Nogales, Arizona seized a “massive” amount of fentanyl pills at the port of entry on Saturday.

Officers seized the 18-wheeler and found it packed with illegal pills, cocaine, fentanyl powder, heroin and cocaine, Port Director Michael W. Humphreys said.

About 1.27 million pills and 100 pounds of cocaine were found in the trailer’s floor compartment, Humphreys said.

Two pounds of fentanyl, 13 pounds of heroin, 10 pounds of cocaine and about 300,000 pills were hidden in the floor of the vehicle, Humphreys said.

Additional information about the arrest or the driver has not been released.

The seizure comes just days after CBP agents seized more than 15,000 “candy”-looking fentanyl pills at the Nogales Port of Entry. This marked the second day in a row that pills were found.

“This could be the start of a trend with international criminal organizations targeting young consumers,” Humphreys said.

Fentanyl-related overdose deaths have skyrocketed in the US in recent years. Many victims unknowingly take clandestinely produced pills laced with fentanyl.

The synthetic opioid is commonly used to treat severe pain and is 50-100 times more potent than morphine. Illegal fentanyl is now manufactured in Mexico from precursors manufactured in China, then transported across the southern land border.

Fentanyl seizures rose more than 200% in July, according to government figures released last week.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.